The Inner Circle acknowledges, Suzanne C. Crandall, DO MBA as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member

CHARLESTON, W.V., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Suzanne C. Crandall, DO MBA is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member for her contributions to Advancing Neurology Care and Education.

Suzanne C Crandall DO-MBA

Dr. Suzanne C. Crandall is a dedicated neurologist specializing in neurological care for a range of conditions, including stroke, traumatic brain injury, epilepsy, and cognitive issues. With a commitment to achieving optimal patient outcomes, Dr. Crandall devotes significant time to evaluating her patients and providing comprehensive care for patients in and out of the hospital.

Dr. Crandall's educational background is extensive and diverse. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in music from California State University at Fullerton, followed by a Bachelor of Science degrees in biology and exercise physiology from Chapman University. She earned her Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine (DO) degree from the Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences and completed her residency in neurology at St. John Oakland Hospital in Michigan. Additionally, Dr. Crandall obtained her Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Missouri at Kansas City. She is board certified in neurology and is affiliated with several prestigious organizations, including the American Academy of Neurology, the American Osteopathic Association, and is a Fellow of the American College of Osteopathic Neurology and Psychiatry.

In her practice at the Charleston Area Medical Center (CAMC), Dr. Crandall not only provides exceptional patient care but also takes on leadership roles as the Graduate Medical Education (GME) liaison for Internal Medicine and Behavioral Medicine residents, Neurology Clerkship Director, and Program Director for the neurology residency program, which launched its inaugural class in 2023. Her significant contributions to the field include strides in cerebrovascular disease, neurocritical care, and brain injury,

alongside impactful lectures at prestigious events.

Dr. Crandall is also actively engaged in clinical research, focusing on acute stroke intervention, secondary stroke prevention, and neuroprotection in acute ischemic stroke. Her work has been recognized through various awards for exceptional teaching skills and contributions to medical education.

Outside her professional commitments, Dr. Crandall enjoys music, reading, gardening, beekeeping, and volunteering. She credits her mentors, Dr. Aaron Ellenbogen, Dr Stanley Fisher, and Dr. David Lardizabal, for their guidance throughout her career and expresses

gratitude to her family for their unwavering support.

Looking ahead, Dr. Crandall is focused on enhancing patient care and continuing her contributions to clinical research and medical education. Her philosophy centers on the importance of improving healthcare quality and the educational experiences of future

medical professionals.

