The Inner Circle acknowledges, Syed S. Hasan, MD, MPH as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member

CARROLTON, Texas, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Syed S. Hasan, MD, MPH is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member for his contributions in Gastroenterology.

Renowned gastroenterologist Dr. Hasan is at the forefront of local digestive health care, specializing in gastroenterology, liver diseases, and colon cancer screening. With over a decade of experience, Dr. Hasan brings unparalleled expertise and dedication to patient care.

Syed S Hasan MD MPH
Syed S Hasan MD MPH

Dr. Hasan holds a Bachelor of Science in Biology and Bachelor of Arts in Asian Studies and Urdu Literature from the University of Texas at Austin, as well as a Doctor of Medicine (MD) and Master of Public Health (MPH) from Texas A&M University, School of Medicine. He is board certified in gastroenterology.

Throughout his distinguished career, Dr. Hasan has performed over 800 unassisted colonoscopies with an outstanding 49% Adenoma Detection Rate and is proficient in Fecal Microbiota Transplant (FMT). His exceptional medical practice has earned him intern and resident awards for excellence.

Active in professional circles, Dr. Hasan is a member of esteemed medical associations including the American Medical Association and the American College of Gastroenterology. He also volunteers at the medical clinic at his local mosque, demonstrating his commitment to community health.

Having done over 10,000 procedures at the Digestive Health Associates of Texas, Dr. Hasan is dedicated to providing comprehensive care to his patients. He is married to Mrs. Shames Alaesh and is a proud parent to son Abbas.

