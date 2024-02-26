The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Tammy del Sol, DMD, CEO as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member

Colonial Dental Group, Dr. del Sol's private practice, is dedicated to providing exceptional cosmetic and restorative dentistry. Her practice offers a wide range of preventative, restorative, and cosmetic dentistry services, each designed to enhance the lives and smiles of their patients.

Dr. del Sol combines the latest techniques in cosmetic and restorative dentistry to create full, beautiful smiles while always prioritizing the dreams and desires of her patients. The practice operates in a tranquil and relaxing atmosphere, where distinctive surroundings and thoughtful care ensure a comfortable and stress-free experience.

Dr. del Sol's journey to becoming a trusted dentist began with her Bachelor of Arts degree in Creative Writing from Wichita State University in 1987. She continued her pursuit of knowledge, earning her Doctor of Medicine in Dentistry degree from the prestigious University of Pennsylvania, School of Dental Medicine in 1995. This extensive educational background underscores her commitment to providing high-quality dental care.

Dr. del Sol maintains a strong affiliation with the American Dental Association (ADA), a testament to her commitment to upholding the highest standards in the dental profession.

Dr. del Sol acknowledges her family's unwavering love and support, with special thanks to her children, Maijan, Ocean, and Bella, for being a constant source of motivation. She also expresses her gratitude to her father, Dr. Victor Hajjar, for his guidance and encouragement.

Beyond her dental practice, Dr. del Sol's passions come to life. She enjoys exploring the beauty of national parks, immersing herself in travel adventures, embracing the freedom of biking, and challenging her mind with puzzles.

Dr. del Sol is poised for an exciting venture, teasing the launch of HErD, an endeavor that holds promise, even though specific details are yet to be unveiled.

Dr. del Sol's professional philosophy can be distilled to a simple yet profound mantra, "Love what you do." This guiding principle fuels her commitment to transforming smiles and improving lives through dentistry.

Among her notable career accomplishments, Dr. del Sol takes pride in developing a patent, showcasing her innovative spirit. Additionally, her dedication has fueled the steady growth of her practice, Colonial Dental Group.

