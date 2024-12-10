The Inner Circle acknowledges, Teresa A. Lee as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence

FAIRVIEW, N.C., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Teresa A. Lee is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for her contributions to Leadership & Customer Development.

Teresa A. Lee, a distinguished leader in the building consulting industry, has been making significant strides as the Vice President of Sales at Campana Building Consultants since 2019. In her role, Lee excels in overseeing and growing the sales team, driving profitability, and ensuring the effective management of company revenue and budgets. Her responsibilities also include recruiting new customers, maintaining existing relationships, and collaborating closely with the operations team on key projects to meet critical schedules.

With a career spanning 26 years, Teresa Lee has demonstrated exceptional proficiency in leadership development, sales management, and customer relationship management. Her tenure at Campana Building Consultants highlights her adeptness at fostering strong client relationships and steering teams towards successful outcomes.

Ms. Lee holds a Bachelor of Science in Sports Management from Florida State University (1997) and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Phoenix (2006). She further distinguished herself by obtaining John Maxwell Leadership certification in 2023, enhancing her leadership capabilities.



Her professional journey includes impactful roles such as District Sales Manager at Mesco Building Solutions, where she grew her territory from $2 million to $10 million (2015-2018), and various positions at NCI Building Systems, culminating in roles in operations and quality management (1998-2014). Her contributions have earned her recognition as one of the top women in manufacturing between 2006 and 2007.

Affiliated with organizations such as the Metal Building Manufacturers Association, the Metal Building Contractors and Erectors Association, and Women in Manufacturing, Teresa Lee remains active in advancing industry standards and fostering professional growth.

Special thanks to her mother, Vicki Gillett, Teresa Lee continues to inspire and lead with a vision of establishing her own consulting business focused on executive development, customer- and employee-centric leadership, and positive workplace environments.

