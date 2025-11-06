The Inner Circle acknowledges, Thomas P. Hallgren, CSW, LSW as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence

BUFFALO, Minn., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Thomas P. Hallgren, CSW, LSW is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for his contributions to Empowering Lives through Compassionate Social Work.

Thomas P. Hallgren, CSW, LSW brings more than a decade of leadership and hands-on experience to the field of social work. Currently serving as a dedicated social worker with the Wright County Department of Human Services, Mr. Hallgren has been instrumental in helping individuals and families access critical support services, improve their quality of life, and navigate complex systems with dignity and respect.

Mr. Hallgren's journey in human services began after earning his Bachelor of Science in vocational rehabilitation with an emphasis in criminal justice and social work from the University of Wisconsin-Stout in 2015. His early internships at Soft Landing Transition Services, Augustana Care, and the Neighbors of Dunn County laid the foundation for a deeply empathetic and client-focused approach to care, which he continued to build upon during his tenure at the Pepin County Department of Human Services, where he worked until 2025.

Throughout his career, he has also contributed to the community in diverse roles—from workforce training to coaching youth sports. He worked as a foodshare employment and training consultant at Workforce Resource, Inc., and served as an electrical apprentice with Tommy's Electric. Beyond his full-time responsibilities, Mr. Hallgren has remained active as a certified basketball official, mentoring young athletes and promoting teamwork and sportsmanship.

Mr. Hallgren's dedication to service is further reflected in his volunteer efforts with The Bridge to Hope, the American Red Cross, and his leadership roles on the student advisory council at the University of Wisconsin-Stout and with the United Way of Dunn County.

His professional achievements have been recognized with several honors, including the Chancellor's Academic Award (2012–2015) and the Berg Family Memorial Scholarship in 2014. These accolades underscore his unwavering commitment to academic excellence and community engagement.

Looking ahead, Mr. Hallgren is focused on continuing his work in social services, expanding his impact through thoughtful leadership, and advocating for vulnerable populations. His career is defined not only by his professional roles but by the compassion, resilience, and service he brings to every interaction.

