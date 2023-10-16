The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Thomas P. Olenginski, MD, FACP as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member for his contributions to the field of Rheumatology

LEWISBURG, Pa., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Thomas P. Olenginski, MD, FACP is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member for his contributions to the field of Rheumatology.

Dr. Olenginski pursued his pre-medical studies at Pennsylvania State University where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree. He then attended Pennsylvania State University, School of Medicine in Hershey where he obtained a Medical Doctor degree; completed his residency in internal medicine; and finished a fellowship in rheumatology from 1989 to 1991, both at Geisinger-affiliated hospitals.

The doctor has many roles at Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine, including teaching fellows in rheumatology and medical students with a focus on osteoporosis. He notes that he collaborates closely with their fracture liaison service to assess patients with fractures for underlying medical conditions. In his clinical practice, Dr. Olenginski attends to patients with various conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, providing expert care and support to improve their quality of life.

A leader in his field, Dr. Olenginski is associated with many professional organizations including the Fellow of the American College of Rheumatology; International Society of Clinical Densitometry; Bone Health and Osteoporosis Foundation; the American Society of Osteoporosis Providers, where he actively serves on the board of directors; and is recognized as a Fellow of the American College of Physicians. The doctor holds board certifications in both internal medicine and rheumatology and maintains his certification through continuous education and training.

During his illustrious career, Dr. Olenginski has received many accolades including being named a Laureate by the American College of Physicians; and awarded the prestigious Dr. Nathan Sussman Medical Professional Award from the Arthritis Foundation of Central Pennsylvania.

Aside from his professional pursuits, Dr. Olenginski enjoys golfing and asserts that he appreciates the sport's challenges and relaxation it offers, providing him with a rewarding escape from his professional commitments. Also a civic-minded professional, Dr. Olenginski dedicated a decade of his time to serve as the Vice President of the Lewisburg Youth Basketball League, contributing to the development and well-being of young athletes in the community. He actively participates in St. Paul's United Methodist Church, where he is a valued member, embodying his commitment to his faith and community involvement.

