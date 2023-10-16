The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Thomas P. Olenginski, MD, FACP as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member for his contributions to the field of Rheumatology

News provided by

The Inner Circle

16 Oct, 2023, 16:15 ET

LEWISBURG, Pa., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Thomas P. Olenginski, MD, FACP is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member for his contributions to the field of Rheumatology.   

Dr. Olenginski pursued his pre-medical studies at Pennsylvania State University where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree. He then attended Pennsylvania State University, School of Medicine in Hershey where he obtained a Medical Doctor degree; completed his residency in internal medicine; and finished a fellowship in rheumatology from 1989 to 1991, both at Geisinger-affiliated hospitals.

The doctor has many roles at Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine, including teaching fellows in rheumatology and medical students with a focus on osteoporosis. He notes that he collaborates closely with their fracture liaison service to assess patients with fractures for underlying medical conditions. In his clinical practice, Dr. Olenginski attends to patients with various conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, providing expert care and support to improve their quality of life. 

A leader in his field, Dr. Olenginski is associated with many professional organizations including the Fellow of the American College of Rheumatology; International Society of Clinical Densitometry; Bone Health and Osteoporosis Foundation; the American Society of Osteoporosis Providers, where he actively serves on the board of directors; and is recognized as a Fellow of the American College of Physicians. The doctor holds board certifications in both internal medicine and rheumatology and maintains his certification through continuous education and training. 

During his illustrious career, Dr. Olenginski has received many accolades including being named a Laureate by the American College of Physicians; and awarded the prestigious Dr. Nathan Sussman Medical Professional Award from the Arthritis Foundation of Central Pennsylvania.

Aside from his professional pursuits, Dr. Olenginski enjoys golfing and asserts that he appreciates the sport's challenges and relaxation it offers, providing him with a rewarding escape from his professional commitments. Also a civic-minded professional, Dr. Olenginski dedicated a decade of his time to serve as the Vice President of the Lewisburg Youth Basketball League, contributing to the development and well-being of young athletes in the community. He actively participates in St. Paul's United Methodist Church, where he is a valued member, embodying his commitment to his faith and community involvement.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected] 

SOURCE The Inner Circle

Also from this source

The Inner Circle Acknowledges, John Ashley Sheldon, II as a Top Pinnacle Professional for his contributions to the field of Solar Energy

The Inner Circle Acknowledges, John Ashley Sheldon, II as a Top Pinnacle Professional for his contributions to the field of Solar Energy

Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, John Ashley Sheldon, II is acknowledged as a Top Pinnacle Professional for his contributions to the field...
The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Abraham Bornstein as a Top Pinnacle Healthcare Professional for his contributions to the Cardiovascular and Physiology Fields

The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Abraham Bornstein as a Top Pinnacle Healthcare Professional for his contributions to the Cardiovascular and Physiology Fields

Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Abraham Bornstein is acknowledged as a Top Pinnacle Healthcare Professional for his contributions to the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.