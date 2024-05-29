The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Timothy Galvin as a Pinnacle Professional Member

SAVANNAH, Ga., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Timothy "Tag" Galvin is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional Member for his contributions in Technical Writing.

Mr. Galvin has earned distinction as a Technical Writer in Interior Design. In 2017, he entered the business aviation industry as a Technical Writer in Maintenance Publications with a specialization in Avionics. In 2022, he changed roles by accepting a Technical Writer position in Interior Design.

Timothy Galvin

Mr. Galvin holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration (Aviation Management) from the Auburn University Harbert College of Business, along with a Private Pilot License with an Instrument Rating from the Federal Aviation Administration. He has also earned a Professional Certificate in Management from the University of Notre Dame Mendoza College of Business, further enhancing his expertise.

Before his present role, Mr. Galvin worked as a Technical Writer in Flight Operations Publications. In 2014, he became a Technical Writer for Inflight Wi-Fi. He was promoted to Senior Technical Writer in 2015 and served as interim Technical Publications Manager in 2016.

In addition to his professional achievements, Mr. Galvin donates to the Oconee Veterans Memorial Foundation. Additionally, he serves as a member of the National Business Aviation Association's (NBAA's) Young Professionals Council. His participation in the council has been instrumental in the areas of professional development and advocacy.

