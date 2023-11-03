The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Timothy Kruse as a Most Trusted Business Professional for his contributions to the field of Accounting

BASALT, Colo., Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Timothy Kruse is acknowledged as a Healthcare Professional for his contributions to the field of Family Medicine.

Dr. Kruse earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from Carlton College in 1984 and a Master's degree in Marriage and Family Therapy from the University of Nevada in 1987. He completed a Medical Degree from the University of Colorado, School of Medicine in 1996; completed a residency in family medicine at St. Joseph Family Practice Hospital in Denver.

Dr. Kruse is a trusted family physician with Premier Medical Center pioneering a new personalized approach to medical care in Basalt Colorado. He focuses on preventative medicine primarily for heart attack, stroke, and heart disease; provides hormone therapy for both men and women; and concierge medical services to the Aspen area. He asserts that Premier Medical Center is the first Concierge Medical practice in the Aspen Basalt Carbondale and Glenwood Springs area that was founded in 2005. Patients and employees have helped make this the sought-after patient-centered prevention-focused service-oriented practice in the area. The practice offers house calls; Telehealth; and in-depth office attention to all members.

Board certified in Family Medicine, Dr. Kruse is licensed to practice medicine in Colorado the doctor is affiliated with Aspen Valley Hospital and Valley View Hospital. He explained that Family medicine is a medical specialty devoted to comprehensive health care for people of all ages. The specialist is called a family physician or family doctor and a family physician is often the first person a patient sees when seeking healthcare services. He said they examine and treat patients with a wide range of conditions and refer those with serious ailments to a specialist or appropriate facility.

Dedicated to providing the latest advancements, he is affiliated with the American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP) and AMA and explained that the AAFP is one of the largest national medical organizations committed to family doctors and with over 127,600 AAFP physician and student members dedicated to the personal patient-physician relationship focusing on integrated care.

Dr. Kruse would like to dedicate this honor in memory of his mentor, Dr. Thomas, MD and thank his father, Mr. Richard Kruse, for all his support.

