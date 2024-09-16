The Inner Circle acknowledges, Timothy L. Hogue as a Pinnacle Professional Member

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Timothy L. Hogue is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional Member for his contributions in Transforming Global Talent Acquisition with Strategic Vision and Expertise.

Timothy L. Hogue, a distinguished leader in global talent acquisition, has a proven history of revolutionizing recruitment practices and driving organizational growth across prestigious organizations.

TImothy Hogue

Mr. Hogue enjoyed a successful tenure at MetLife for seven years as an assistant vice president and head of global executive recruitment. This role was marked by establishing an international executive recruiting function and creating global fluency across multiple continents. Prior to joining MetLife, Mr. Hogue served as a talent acquisition management consultant at Teach for America, where he was instrumental in building the technology organization and talent. Prior, he was the director of talent acquisition at TIAA-CREF, transforming the organization from a transactional entity into a talent advisory powerhouse. Mr. Hogue's strategic vision was also evident as a manager and head of global recruiting at Western Asset Management, where he contributed significantly to the firm's growth overall and significant increase in assets under management. Prior, Mr. Hogue was the director of recruitment at CIBC World Markets. Mr. Hogue provides his expertise to other organizations in a consulting capacity, including a next generation digital asset fin/tech bank. Based in New York City, Mr. Hogue has a wealth of experience.

His foundational roles in communications, organizational development and talent management were honed at A.T. Kearney and at McKinsey & Company.

Most recently in 2023 he obtained his executive level certification in Artificial Intelligence: Implications for Business Strategy from MIT's Sloan School of Management, School of Computer Science & AI Lab.

Armed with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Arts from Rollins College, a master's degree from the New York Institute of Technology, and his recent credential in Artificial Intelligence from MIT's Sloan School of Management, Timothy brings a unique blend of academic excellence and practical expertise to his role.

In recognition of his outstanding contributions, Timothy has received numerous awards for his work in human resources. Additionally, he holds a music scholarship from the University of Arkansas and is a classically trained pianist, proficient in playing over a dozen musical instruments.

Mr. Hogue's artistic talents were showcased when he was a cast member and featured dancer in the internationally acclaimed "Up With People" during its world tour, which included performances with Bob Hope, a command performance with the King and Queen of Sweden, the Prime Minister of Norway and other television appearances.

Outside of his professional endeavours, Timothy is deeply enthusiastic about music, performance art and enjoys expressing his creativity through various theatrical outlets alongside working out in the gym and swimming. Mr. Hogue remains highly engaged with The Kabbalah Center.

Looking ahead, Timothy remains committed to driving continued growth and success in global talent acquisition, leveraging his expertise to shape the future of work and talent acquisition practices on a global scale vis-a vis the evolution of Artificial Intelligence.

