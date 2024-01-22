The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Tina J. Falika King as a Pinnacle Life Member for her contributions to the field of Urology
22 Jan, 2024, 14:15 ET
ALEXANDRIA, Va., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Tina J. Falika King is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Life Member for her contributions to the field of Urology.
Dr. King's professional journey began in 2009 when she graduated from The Ohio State University College of Medicine. She completed her general OB-GYN training at WellSpan York Hospital and further specialized in high-risk obstetrics training with the perinatal team at Inova Fairfax Hospital. She later joined Inova Health System in 2020 and has experience in private practice in Alexandria, Virginia.
Share this article