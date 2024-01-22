The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Tina J. Falika King as a Pinnacle Life Member for her contributions to the field of Urology

Known as a compassionate obstetrician-gynecologist with a focus on women's health, Dr. King joined Inova Health System in 2020 and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital. In regards to her success in the field, Dr. King practices her philosophy of putting the patient first, emphasizing a patient-centered approach to healthcare.

Dedicated to providing the latest innovations in her field, Dr. King is an avid reader of many professional journals, but her favorite publication is the "green journal," which refers to a medical journal related to obstetrics and gynecology. The doctor notes that her success was directly impacted by her mentors who include Dr. Brenda Armstrong and Dr. Khoury. Dr. King's future projections include continuing to care for her patients and focusing on patient education and resident education in obstetrics and gynecology.

Aside from her professional pursuits, Dr. King enjoys spending time with her family as a hobby. She expresses gratitude to her husband, Aaron, and her children, Sterling and Aaryn, for their love and support. She also mentions her mother, Rebecca Falika, her mother-in-law, Dr. Rosalyn C. King, and her sister, Gwendolyn Burrell.

