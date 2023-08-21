The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Todd Ochs as a Pinnacle Platinum Healthcare Provider for his contributions to the field of Pediatrics

CHICAGO, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Todd Ochs is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Platinum Healthcare Provider for his contributions to the field of Pediatrics.

Dr. Ochs pursued higher education at the University of New Orleans where he earned a Bachelor's degree. He then attended Loyola Stritch School of Medicine where he received an MD degree and completed his residency in pediatrics at Cook County and UIC Hospital.

Todd Ochs, M.D., FAAP

In private practice, Dr. Ochs is board certified in pediatrics by the American Board of Pediatrics (ABP). He asserts that the mission of the ABP is to advance child health by certifying pediatricians who meet standards of excellence and are committed to continuous learning and improvement.

Dr. Ochs explained that his practice, Ravenswood Pediatrics, provides comprehensive examinations to foster children after placement and he serves as the pediatrician for an adolescent group home. Ravenswood Pediatrics has been recognized as a Center of Excellence by the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services.

Dr. Ochs has been working with adoptive families since 1997 when he adopted his first daughter from China. Considered an expert in adoption medicine, he notes that he has seen over a thousand internationally adopted children in his practice and adoption clinic; has also completed thousands more referral reviews; has spoken to thousands of adoptive parents; and has personally adopted three more special needs Chinese daughters.

The doctor is a founding member of the American Academy of Pediatrics Section on Adoption and Foster Care and has served on its executive committee for six years. Having adopted four additional Chinese daughters with two having special needs, the doctor is a founding member of the American Academy of Pediatrics Section on Adoption and Foster Care and has served on its executive committee for six years. He has advocated for adopted and fostered children in public and private schools concerning adoption health and mental health issues, including Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder and is also an advisory board member of Illinois NOFAS. An internationally known specialist in foster care, the doctor has spoken at several conferences and hospital grand rounds on FASD.

A respected author and speaker, Dr. Ochs has written articles for several adoption publications, including the AAP Illinois Chapter Newsletter and the Child's Doctor of Children's Memorial Hospital. His international scope includes conferences at the International Pediatric Association in Beijing as well as at numerous adoption conferences and agency educational sessions.

Fluent in both English and Spanish, Dr. Ochs notes that his mentors are Dr. Ira Rosenthal and Dr. Andrew Griffin. Aside from his professional pursuits, the doctor enjoys spending time with his family, carpentry, and walking his dog. He would like to dedicate this honor to his wife, five daughters, and grandchildren, and thank them for their love and support.

