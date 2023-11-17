The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Todd Ochs as a Pinnacle Platinum Healthcare Provider for his contributions to the practice of Pediatrics

CHICAGO, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Todd Ochs is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Platinum Healthcare Provider for his contributions to the practice of Pediatrics.

Dr. Ochs began his career in medicine in 1969 at a free clinic in Chicago. In 1971 he moved to New Orleans, where he became a paramedic and director of a free clinic in the French Quarter. In 1977, he earned a bachelor's degree in Sociology at the University of New Orleans. The next year, he attended the Loyola Stritch School of Medicine where he received an MD and then completed his pediatrics residency at Cook County and UIC Hospital. 

In pediatric practice for 39 years, Dr. Ochs is board certified in pediatrics by the American Board of Pediatrics (ABP). He asserts that the mission of the ABP is to advance child health by certifying pediatricians who meet standards of excellence and are committed to continuous learning and improvement.

Dr. Ochs explained that his practice, Ravenswood Pediatrics, provides general pediatric care for newborns through college students, gives comprehensive examinations to foster children and refugee children, and advocates for special needs children. Dr. Ochs teaches nurse practitioner students and medical students. He serves as a Clinical Instructor at Feinberg (Northwestern Medical School) and University of Illinois Medical School.

Dr. Ochs has been working with adoptive families since 1997 during the adoption of his first daughter from China. Considered an expert in adoption medicine, he notes that he has seen over a thousand internationally adopted children in his practice and adoption clinic; has also completed thousands more referral reviews; has spoken to thousands of adoptive parents; and has personally adopted three more special needs Chinese daughters.

The doctor was a founding member of the American Academy of Pediatrics Section on Adoption and Foster Care in 2000 and served on its executive committee for six years. He recently served a three-year term on the executive committee of the Council on Foster Care, Adoption and Kinship Care. He has advocated for adopted and fostered children in public and private schools concerning adoption health and mental health issues, including Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD). An internationally known specialist in FASD, the doctor has spoken at several conferences and hospital grand rounds on FASD, and he recently spoke to child protective services workers. For the last eight years he has served as medical director and on the board of CAMP- a FASD Community, creating the only sleep-away camp for children on the Fetal Alcohol Spectrum.

A respected author and speaker, Dr. Ochs has authored articles for several adoption publications, including the AAP Illinois Chapter Newsletter and the Child's Doctor of Children's Memorial Hospital.

He has written the chapter on Medical Issues in Adoption for the Illinois Bar Association. He presented on adoption at the International Pediatric Association in Beijing and at many adoption conferences and agency educational sessions. 

Fluent in both English and Spanish, Dr. Ochs notes that his mentors are Dr. Ira Rosenthal and Dr. Andrew Griffin. Aside from his professional pursuits, the doctor enjoys spending time with his family, fixing things around the house, and walking his dog. He would like to dedicate this honor to his wife, five daughters, and grandchildren, and thank them for their love and support.

