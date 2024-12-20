The Inner Circle acknowledges, Turab Rai, DMD is as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member

FRANKLIN, Ohio, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Turab Rai, DMD is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member for his contributions to Dentistry and Mentorship to Impact Lives.

Dr. Turab Rai, DMD, is a dedicated general dentist and the owner of Franklin Dental Care & Dentures, where he provides high-quality dental care, including fillings, extractions, crowns, and dentures. With a philosophy centered on educating patients about the vital connection between oral health and overall wellness, Dr. Rai emphasizes compassionate, accessible care for all.

Dr. Rai's academic foundation includes a Bachelor of Science in microbiology from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst and a Doctor of Dental Medicine (DMD) from the Maurice H. Kornberg School of Dentistry at Temple University. His dedication to lifelong learning and patient education has established him as a trusted provider in his community.

In addition to his dental practice, Dr. Rai is the owner of Turabify Co., an organization that supports high school and college students by connecting them with mentors to guide their academic and professional journeys. This initiative reflects Dr. Rai's passion for community involvement and his belief in empowering the next generation.

Dr. Rai is affiliated with the Cincinnati Dental Association and the American Dental Association (ADA). He is also actively involved with SCORE, a nonprofit organization that provides resources and education to small business owners, further demonstrating his commitment to uplifting others.

He credits his mother, Lubna Taj, DDS, for inspiring his dedication to dentistry and his mentor, Dr. Manley Mincer, DMD, for shaping his professional journey.

Looking ahead, Dr. Rai plans to continue providing exceptional dental care at Franklin Dental Care & Dentures while expanding Turabify Co. to reach more students and make a lasting impact in their lives.

