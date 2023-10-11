The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Victor Joseph Maggitti as a Pinnacle Life Professional for his contributions to the fields of Accounting and Construction Supplies and Accessories

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Victor Joseph Maggitti is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Life Professional for his contributions to the fields of Accounting and Construction Supplies and Accessories.

Mr. Maggitti began his scholarship at Villanova School of Business at Villanova University in Pennsylvania in 1956. Inspired by his father, he notes that from a young age he naturally gravitated toward a career in the field of construction. As a career highlight, he ultimately partnered with his father to found Vimco, Inc. in 1960.

Victor J. Maggitti Jr
With more than 60 years of experience in the fields of accounting and construction supplies and accessories, Mr. Maggitti asserts that he has been instrumental in the exponential growth of business revenue in the company. Touting a fulfilling career, he specializes in business finances and financial management.

The company, based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, is a highly respected construction brand and is a manufacturer and distributor of high-quality construction supplies and accessories. As part of his daily responsibilities, Mr. Maggitti manages daily business operations, including accounting; collaboration with other construction organizations and product distributors to acquire tools and equipment for fieldwork; and partnering with prestigious providers such as Allen Engineering Corporation; Kraft Tool Co.; and Zurn Industries LLC.

A testament to his vast knowledge and professionalism, Mr. Maggitti has served as a founding member of the Associated Construction Distributors International (ACDI) since 1973 and notes that the association stands as a collaboration of independently owned and operated construction brands. He is also involved with his community through civic advocacy and notably donated $20 million to his university as part of their efforts to rebuild the library which was subsequently renamed the Vic Maggitti Library in his honor. He notes that among his many career accomplishments, he is especially proud of the many ways he has expanded the company over the years. In the future, Mr. Maggitti hopes to see his children and grandchildren enter the family business.

