The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Vincent A. Sparaco as a Distinguished Business Professional 2023 in the Plumbing & Heating industries.

JAMAICA, N.Y. , May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vincent A. Sparaco is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Business Professional 2023 in the Plumbing & Heating industries.

For more than 50 years, Mr. Sparaco has provided superior plumbing and heating services. In 1970, he was the owner and chief executive officer of Clear Plumbing and Heating and VIP Plumbing and Heating. Since 1981, he has been the owner and chief executive officer of Sparaco's Plumbing and Heating Corp. in Jamaica, NY.  Mr. Sparaco sees to the plumbing needs of many buildings in Brooklyn and Queens and also takes care of buildings associated with Brookdale, Flushing, and Jamaica Hospitals.

Mr. Sparaco credits his success in the field to his thorough understanding of the business. He became involved in this profession because his father was in the oil business and he used to go out with him on service calls. He found that working with the oil was messy so he went into the plumbing business. He began training in high school when he served as an apprenticeship with UA Plumbers Local One. 

Mr. Sparaco cites obtaining his plumber's license and being in the plumbing business for more than 50 years as career milestones. In the future, he hopes to operate two or three more companies.

