The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Vincent E. Voci, MD as a Most Trusted Plastic Surgeon 2023 for his contributions to the field of Plastic Surgery

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vincent E. Voci, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Most Trusted Plastic Surgeon 2023 for his contributions to the field of Plastic Surgery.

Vincent E. Voci, MD

Dr. Voci began his educational journey at Massachusetts at Amherst and the University of Louisville School of Medicine where he graduated Cum Laude and was elected to the AOA Honor Society. He them completed his internship and residency in general surgery at the University of Washington School of Medicine in Seattle. Receiving an Outstanding Resident Award, Dr. Voci was Chief Resident and served on the University of Washington Faculty in General Surgery while awaiting a competitive spot at Duke University School of Medicine for his residency in plastic surgery. He also undertook a fellowship in hand surgery at the University of Louisville led by world-renowned hand surgeons Dr. Harold Kleinert and Dr. Joseph Kutz.

Board-certified in plastic surgery by the American Board of Plastic Surgery (ABPS), Dr. Voci specializes in all types of cosmetic surgery and surgical procedures related to aesthetics. In private practice, the doctor has 37 years of experience working at Voci Plastic Surgery in Charlotte, NC. Dr. Voci notes that he feels honored and privileged to help patients look and feel their best through various face, body, skin, and breast procedures.

Credited with opening the first medical spa in North Caroline, Dr. Voci was the first to offer medical spa and skin care services in Charlotte; the first doctor to use Botox for cosmetic purposes; and perform laser skin resurfacing in the area. He also performed the first cleft lip and palate surgery; breast cancer reconstruction; cosmetic breast surgery; and facelift in Gaston County. He was also the first microvascular plastic surgeon in Charlotte and performed the first microvascular scalp replantation in the region.

Dr. Voci asserts that he focuses his practice on state-of-the-art cosmetic surgery and minimally and non-invasive procedures on the face, breast, body, and also the most advanced skincare. He notes that he continually adds to his repertoire to meet all patients' needs, making him one of Charlotte's best cosmetic plastic surgeons and his colleagues regularly refer their facial cosmetic cases to him.

Dedicated to providing the latest advancements in his field, the doctor is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons; a member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons; the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery; the North Carolina Medical Society; and the Lipoplasty Society of North America. He is the former Chief of Plastic Surgery at Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and served as the first Head of Plastic Surgery at the Mason Clinic and the Virginia Mason Medical Center and Research Center.

A leader in his field, Dr. Voci has been recognized as a Top Doctor by Charlotte Magazine in 2009 and has twice received the On-Time Doctor Award (2015, 2014) and Compassionate Doctor Recognition (2012, 2011).

In his spare time, the doctor mentors medical students and his two daughters who are also doctors. Aside from his professional pursuits, Dr. Voci enjoys cooking and opera. Giving the proceeds to children with special needs, the doctor also started Festa Italiana 17 years ago, where he touts that there is good food and music.

For more information, visit vocicenter.com and festaitalianacharlotte.org.

