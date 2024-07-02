The Inner Circle acknowledges, Vivek Anil Chitte, DMD as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member

LIVONIA, Mich., July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Vivek Anil Chitte, DMD is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member for his contributions to Elevating Dental Surgery.

Dr. Chitte, a highly skilled oral and maxillofacial surgeon, is making significant strides in enhancing oral healthcare within the local community. With a strong educational background and dedication to his craft, he has become a trusted name in dental surgery.

Dr. Chitte's expertise encompasses a wide range of oral and maxillofacial surgical procedures, including wisdom teeth extractions, pre-prosthetic surgeries, dental implants, and patient education. As the head of a thriving private practice, he is deeply committed to providing high-quality care to his patients.

His educational journey has been marked by excellence. Dr. Chitte earned Bachelor of Science degrees in general sciences and commerce from the University of Windsor in Ontario, Canada. He then pursued his Doctor of Medicine in Dentistry (DMD) at Boston University's School of Dentistry. To further hone his skills, he completed a general practice residency, oral surgery internship, and oral surgery residency at the Detroit Veteran's Administration Hospital.

Dr. Chitte's dedication to his profession is exemplified by his active affiliations with prestigious dental associations. He is a proud member of the American Dental Association (ADA), Michigan Dental Association, Michigan Society of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, and the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons.

Beyond his dental practice, Dr. Chitte believes in giving back to the community. He serves as a volunteer for the Windsor Rotary Club, contributing to philanthropic efforts that benefit the community at large.

Dr. Chitte attributes his success to the unwavering support of his family, including his parents, Anil and Vijaya Chitte. He has been happily married to Ami Patel for a decade, and together they are proud parents of two children.

As Dr. Chitte continues to provide exceptional oral and maxillofacial surgical care, his vision for the future is to further advance dental surgery practices in the local community, ensuring that patients receive the best possible care.

