The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Wale Charles Abolarin as a Distinguished Healthcare Professional for his contributions to the field of Clinical Informatics Technology

OWINGS MILLS, Md., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Wale Charles Abolarin is acknowledged as a Distinguished Healthcare Professional for his contributions to the field of Clinical Informatics Technology.

Dr. Abolarin received his Doctorate of Medicine specializing in Anesthesiology from the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology in 2009. He furthered his education in the United States at the University of South Florida, obtaining a graduate certificate in Health Informatics in 2016 and a Master's degree in Health informatics in 2017. In addition, Dr. Abolarin boasts an impressive array of prestigious certifications in Leadership and Health Information Technology, among them the notable Physician IT Architect Certificate.

Touting more than 14 years in the Healthcare, Dr. Abolarin stands at the forefront as the CEO and Chief Medical Informatics Officer of Helix Healthcare Inc. This esteemed institution is not just a provider but a beacon of hope for those with developmental disabilities in Maryland and beyond. Championing the cause of local communities, Dr. Abolarin passionately avers that the mission of Helix Healthcare goes beyond medical care. It's about sculpting an ecosystem where patients and their families can effortlessly avail themselves of equitable healthcare, find promising employment opportunities, access top-notch job training, community development, and harness the power of education through technology. Helix Healthcare is a lifeline, providing indispensable services like Alternative living units and remote support services.

Before stepping into his current role, Dr. Abolarin accumulated an expansive range of experiences across various capacities in the medical field. He has held esteemed roles such as Physician Champion, Physician Executive, Physician Advisor, and Physician Informatics Architect. His association with significant institutions includes the McLaren Health Care Corporation, Atos Digital Health Solutions, Midland Memorial Hospital, Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children, Our Lady of Lourdes's Memorial Hospital, MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital, and a number of hospitals in Nigeria. Beyond these roles, Dr. Abolarin has provided consultation services to several US hospitals, pioneering multiple informatics projects. These projects, powered by technology, have been meticulously designed to mitigate physician burnout and amplify productivity. In his relentless pursuit of excellence, he is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives, the American Society of Anesthesiology, and the Nigerian Medical Association.

With an unwavering and formidable passion for serving others, Dr. Abolarin has not only achieved immense success but has also set himself apart in the realm of informatics. One of his crowning achievements is his role as the architect behind the sepsis advisor at McLaren Health Care Corporation, an algorithmic powerhouse designed to swiftly diagnose sepsis, thus acting as a bulwark against potential fatalities. As we gaze into the horizon, let it be known that Dr. Abolarin's legacy as a leader isn't just rooted in his unmatched expertise in healthcare or informatics alone. It's his unparalleled versatility and prowess across diverse fields, from healthcare to entrepreneurship, that truly sets him apart from the crowd.

