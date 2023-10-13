The Inner Circle Acknowledges, William Wallace as a Top Pinnacle Lifetime Achiever for his contributions to the Education & Training Field

WILLIAMSBURG, Va., Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, William Wallace is acknowledged as a Top Pinnacle Lifetime Achiever for his contributions to the Education & Training Field.              

Highly educated and trained, Dr. Wallace began his educational journey at The University of Louisville where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Education and Technology. He also attended Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and earned a Master's in Business Administration (MBA) degree. He completed his formal education at Walden University where he earned a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degree. He is considered an expert in Educational Training.

A proven scholar, Dr. Wallace notes that he is a lifelong learner and educator with more than 40 years of experience leading, training, educating, coaching, and mentoring. He is a Harvard University JFK School of Government Senior Executive Fellow and is certified as a Black Belt in Lean Six Sigma, with post-graduate work in the National Strategy Studies program. Recognized for his leadership, he has been past director for the Board of Directors of the International Association of Continuing Education and Training and served on the Bylaws & Finance committees. Dr. Wallace is also a former examiner for the prestigious Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award for Excellence sponsored by the U.S. Department of Commerce, and is currently a professional affiliate with the College of William and Mary.

Dr. Wallace has had the privilege of consulting with several esteemed organizations, including Walt Disney Inc., Duke University, Abrams Informational Systems, the American University of Cairo in Egypt, among others. 

He is also an active contributor to the Commonwealth Catholic Charities of Virginia, St. Jude Hospital for Children, and the BNJ Foundation. 

In addition to his numerous affiliations and posts, Dr. Wallace currently serves as the CEO of the Historical Triangle Driving School, LLC. located in Williamsburg. He is an Honorary Kentucky Colonel, is a member of Phi Delta Kappa International, and a member of the Gold Key Honor Society.

In his spare time, he enjoys family and friends, traveling, teaching, and learning.
For additional information, visit https://www.historicaltriangledrivingschool.org

