The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Winston Richard Nara, MD, FCCP, DABSM, as a Top Pinnacle Professional for his contributions to the field of Pulmonology

Born in Sudan, Dr. Nara pursued higher education at the University of Khartoum School of Medicine where he earned a Medical Degree and completed his internship at the Omdurman Hospital. After relocating to the United States, the doctor completed his residency in internal medicine at Mount Sinai Queens Hospital in New York, NY. He received fellowship training in pulmonary medicine, critical care, and sleep medicine at Buffalo's State University of New York (SUNY).

Board-certified in internal medicine; pulmonary medicine; critical care; and sleep medicine by the American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM), Dr. Nara has nearly 30 years of experience in the field and currently practices pulmonology in Greenwood, IN. He is a partner in the Center for Respiratory & Sleep Medicine, a private practice, and splits his time seeing hospital patients for ventilator management, cardiovascular instability, and COVID-19 infection. In his office, the doctor treats patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); lung nodules; sleep apnea; insomnia; and narcolepsy. He has admitting privileges at several Franciscan Health system hospitals in Indiana, including Franciscan Health Mooresville, Franciscan Health Carmel, and Franciscan Health Indianapolis.

According to Dr. Nara, The Center for Respiratory & Sleep Medicine has the facilities and expertise to quickly diagnose respiratory and sleep conditions, so patients breathe and rest easier. Partnering with the Indiana Sleep Center, a pulmonary function laboratory, Dr. Nara and his team can perform various lung function tests and sleep studies to expedite and facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of pulmonary diseases.

Dedicated to providing the latest innovations in the field, Dr. Nara is a member of many professional affiliations, including The Society of Critical Care Medicine; is a diplomate of the American Board of Sleep Medicine; and a Fellow of the American College of Chest Physicians. He is also a member of

Aside from his professional pursuits, Dr. Nara supports his local community with the Indiana Habitat for Humanity. The doctor is also actively involved in the Sudanese Christian Church. The doctor has been married to Lula Mokobe since 1994, and they have three children. Dr. Nara would like to dedicate this honor and thank the attending physician during his residency, Dr. Rahman.

