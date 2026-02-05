The Inner Circle acknowledges Yosvany Rodriguez, CEO as an Inner Circle Lifetime

ALLEN, Texas, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Yosvany Rodriguez, CEO is acknowledged as an Inner Circle Lifetime for his contributions to Strategic Business Leadership and Innovation.

Yosvany Rodriguez

Yosvany Rodriguez is a seasoned business executive and chief executive officer recognized for his expertise in business process improvement and organizational strategy. With a national scope of operations, Mr. Rodriguez supports organizations across diverse industries including call centers, transportation, towing, healthcare, and government agencies at the federal, state, and local levels. His ability to assess complex business environments and implement effective solutions has positioned him as a trusted leader in operational optimization.

Mr. Rodriguez specializes in process improvement, RFP development, collections services, and back office systems. One of his most notable career accomplishments occurred during his tenure at Capital One, where he played a key role in developing a back office system that generated more than one hundred million dollars in cost savings for the company. His work reflects a disciplined approach grounded in efficiency, scalability, and measurable results.

He earned a bachelor's degree in organizational psychology with a minor in finance from Florida International University in 1993 and later completed MBA coursework with an emphasis in finance at the same institution. His professional credentials include certification as a business process manager and a certified collection expert through Capital One.

In addition to his professional achievements, Mr. Rodriguez is actively involved in community service through volunteer work with Church 1132. He is deeply proud of his family and credits much of his motivation to his role as a father and husband. He and his wife have been married for twenty years and are raising three children, ages nineteen, seventeen, and thirteen, each pursuing their own ambitious paths.

Outside of work, Mr. Rodriguez enjoys fishing, golf, and hunting. Looking ahead, he is focused on executing a strategic five year plan centered on growth, expanded RFP opportunities, and continued impact across industries. His leadership philosophy is guided by three core principles: people, process, and technology.

