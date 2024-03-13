The Inner Circle Dean acknowledged Dean M. Kirkel as a Distinguished Life Member

Dr. Kirkle pursued higher education at the University of Witwatersrand, Faculty of Medicine in South Africa where he earned a Medical Doctor degree. He completed an internship and internal medicine residency at St. Mary's Hospital/St Louis University and finished a Fellowship in hematology and oncology at George Washington University. He launched his career in private practice in Boynton Beach, FL, where he provided personalized care to patients battling cancer.

Board-certified in internal medicine, hematology, and oncology by the American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM), the doctor explained that the ABIM is a physician-led, non-profit, independent evaluation organization driven by doctors who want to achieve higher standards for better care in a rapidly changing world. He is a general medical oncologist and focuses on hematologic malignancies and breast cancer. He also conducts research for the practice and notes that he has a passion for excellence in care and provides comprehensive assessments for all patients. A prominent figure in the field of oncology, Dr. Kirkle asserts that he brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his role at Northwest Georgia Oncology Centers (NGOC). He noted that his career has been marked by a deep commitment to patient well-being; a dedication to advancing cancer treatment; and a track record of academic and clinical excellence.

The doctor explained that oncology is a branch of medicine that deals with the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of cancer and that a medical professional who practices oncology is an oncologist. They treat cancer and provide medical care for a person diagnosed with cancer; lead a cancer treatment team of various healthcare professionals; treat patients with radiation therapy; coordinate treatment plans; and prescribe various types of treatment, including chemotherapy and immunotherapy, as well as assist patients with pain management.

Highly regarded for his compassionate demeanor, Dr. Kirkle said that he ensures that each patient feels heard, supported, and empowered throughout their cancer journey. Many report that his presence within the center radiates hope and reassurance, providing a pillar of strength to both patients and their families. The doctor's clinical interests are a major part of his practice and he focuses on the diverse facets of oncology, including his expert knowledge of lymphomas; plasma cell disorders; breast cancer; clotting disorders; and gastrointestinal neoplasia.

Dr. Kirkle asserts that a major highlight of his career was joining Northwest Georgia Oncology Centers in 2013 where colleagues and patients immediately felt his impact within the medical community. He said that his formative years were spent honing his skills at St. Mary's Health Center/St. Louis University, where he completed his internship and residency in 2004 and explained that following this period, he became a junior faculty member in the Department of Medicine at Washington University in St. Louis where his responsibilities included patient management and resident education.

When considering his extraordinary success, Dr. Kirkle believes his accomplishments are a result of following his professional philosophy to advance cancer treatment and research. Serving as a Principal Investigator of the William S. Gibbons Cancer Research Institute, he pursues innovative strategies to combat this disease.

Dedicated to providing the latest innovations in the field, Dr. Kirkle is a member of the American Society of Hematology; American Society of Clinical Oncology; Alpha Omega Alpha Medical Honor Society; and is a Fellow of the American College of Physicians. When considering his extraordinary success, the doctor asserts that much of his success is due to the influence of his mentors, James Halgren, MD; and Geraldine Schechter, MD.

