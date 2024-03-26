SHENZHEN, China, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Inner Mountain Foundation , a newly-launched global women's empowerment organization, joined corporate partner and global leading B2B cross-border e-commerce marketplace DHgate at its 2024 Seller Conference on March 26th, 2024, to empower female entrepreneurs through a peripheral event. The Foundation's presence at the Seller Conference aimed to be a bridge between Chinese entrepreneurs and female leaders around the world — this showcases the Foundation's dedication to combining business development with Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals, and aligns with the mission of DHGATE Group.

The Inner Mountain Foundation Connects Chinese Entrepreneurs with the International Women’s Community at DHgate’s 2024 Seller Conference The China Chapter of The Inner Mountain Foundation at DHgate’s 2024 Seller Conference

The Inner Mountain Foundation is an initiative started by DHGATE Group Founder, Chairperson and CEO Diane Wang to foster a community of like-minded women who can lead, nurture, and inspire those around them — starting with themselves — by providing access to various entrepreneurial resources, mentorship, training, information, support, recognition, and even funding for women-owned businesses.

Diane has been passionate and persistent in making the most of her influence as a veteran businesswoman to spread awareness of the organization's mission and ongoing activities to empower female entrepreneurs, such as highlighting the Foundation's initiatives at international business events.

Just recently, Diane attended the 13th Ministerial Conference of the World Trade Organization (WTO MC13) in Abu Dhabi to not only share insights on global trade opportunities but also highlight how a more inclusive and sustainable global economy is key to re-globalizing trade and overcoming the challenges that most affect vulnerable groups like Least Developed Countries (LDCs); micro-, small-, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs); and women.

DHgate's 2024 Seller Conference provides a platform for Chinese members of DHGATE Group to connect and engage with the international women's community through The Inner Mountain Foundation, encouraging collaboration and the sharing of ideas and insights. This is the latest in a series of events where The Inner Mountain Foundation has been spreading awareness of its goals.

"Through the increased presence of The Inner Mountain Foundation at key business and trade events, we hope to empower female entrepreneurs and equip them with the skills and resources to excel in life and business," Diane said.

Visitors at DHgate's 2024 Seller Conference were not only introduced to The Inner Mountain Foundation's brand and goals, but also engaged through activities that encourage mindfulness and self-reflection. These activities included recognizing external and internal sounds, an interactive "Mountain Meditation" session, as well as sessions that had participants self-analyze where and how to find their inner strength. The event concluded with a Q&A session about The Inner Mountain Foundation as well as how to receive access to its support network and entrepreneurial resources.

Since the launch of the Foundation last year, the China chapter has run multiple successful programs for female entrepreneurs and plans to continue empowering women all over the world. The California chapter in the US, launching this year, already has a slew of events lined up to expand the Foundation's presence and help even more women to establish success on their own terms.

About The Inner Mountain Foundation

The Inner Mountain Foundation promotes the empowerment of women through education, community, and outreach. We are led by our Founder and Chairperson Diane Wang, who first articulated the principles of Inner Mountain Thinking in her 2024 book, The Inner Mountain. As a global foundation and women's empowerment community, we invest in impact-making educational resources that we seek to make as broadly accessible as possible. Our goal is to focus the work of the Inner Mountain on the soft skills training that we believe helps equip women to be their greatest, most empowered selves across their most wholly integrated life (connecting the self with work, family, community, and legacy).

For more information, please visit innermountain.org

About DHgate

Founded in 2004, DHgate has become the leading B2B cross-border e-commerce marketplace in China, boasting over 34 million live listings annually. Through their global operations and offices, including in the USA and UK, DHgate reaches millions of people with trusted products and services. As of December 31, 2022, DHgate served more than 59.6 million registered buyers from 225 countries and regions, connecting them to over 2.54 million sellers in China and other countries.

For more information, please visit DHgate.com and follow @DHgate.com .

SOURCE DHGATE Group