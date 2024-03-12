LAS VEGAS, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Inner Mountain Foundation , the newly-launched global women's empowerment organization, is excited to join this year's ASD Market Week in Las Vegas to introduce its US chapter to ASD visitors alongside its corporate partner, leading global B2B ecommerce marketplace DHgate .

The Inner Mountain Foundation Joins DHgate to Empower Female Entrepreneurs at ASD Market Week

As the largest annual B2B wholesale trade show in the US, ASD Market Week (March 10th to 13th, 2024) is a regular fixture on the DHgate agenda. This year, the company is pleased to welcome The Inner Mountain Foundation as a co-host on activities such as a party bus experience with Natasha Walstra, host of the Foundation's podcast The Climb .

Interested participants have two opportunities to join the March 11th party bus, first at 12pm and then again at 6pm, for a scenic tour of Las Vegas. The event is a chance to mingle and network with like-minded female entrepreneurs and learn more about The Inner Mountain Foundation, its US-based initiatives and activities, the wide range of resources available to its members, as well as its shared values with DHgate.

Throughout the one-hour party bus tour, Natasha shares stories of female empowerment, self-discovery and personal growth journeys.

"We are very excited to expand The Inner Mountain Foundation's presence to the US and look forward to introducing the many female entrepreneurs present at ASD Market Week to the resources and support network that the Foundation has amassed," said Diane Wang, Founder of The Inner Mountain Foundation and Founder, Chairperson and CEO of DHGATE Group.

The Inner Mountain Foundation is an initiative started by Diane to foster a community of like-minded women who can lead, nurture, and inspire those around them — starting with themselves — by providing access to various entrepreneurial resources, mentorship, training, information, support, recognition, and even funding for women-owned businesses.

As a forward-thinking social enterprise committed to women's evolution and self-empowerment, the Foundation has a global outlook and aims to expand beyond its initial launch in China and North America by establishing branches in other major cities worldwide. These branches resemble satellites orbiting different trajectories, each having its own unique color while sharing a common mission and vision.

The Foundation's party bus tour at ASD Market Week is the first in a series of offline events in the LA chapter. These events are designed to foster stronger connections with local female communities, starting with female MSME entrepreneurs across different cities in CA in the coming months. Stay tuned for updates and learn more at innermountain.org.

DHgate will be present throughout the four-day ASD Market Week at Booth #SL42277 in the South Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center, where visitors can speak to company representatives and learn more about the company's vast e-commerce B2B marketplace of 33 million products and 2.6 million suppliers, all backed up by a world-class logistics support and integrated cross-border payment system.

Visitors will also be able to see, touch and get a better feel of a selection of products available through the DHgate platform, and learn more about the company's innovative e-commerce solutions for established retailers to micro-, small-, and medium-sized enterprises.

About The Inner Mountain Foundation

The Inner Mountain Foundation promotes the empowerment of women through education, community, and outreach. We are led by our Founder and Chairperson Diane Wang, who first articulated the principles of Inner Mountain Thinking in her 2024 book, The Inner Mountain. As a global foundation and women's empowerment community, we invest in impact-making educational resources that we seek to make as broadly accessible as possible. Our goal is to focus the work of the Inner Mountain on the soft skills training that we believe helps equip women to be their greatest, most empowered selves across their most wholly integrated life (connecting the self with work, family, community, and legacy).

For more information, please visit innermountain.org

About DHgate

Founded in 2004, DHgate has become the leading B2B cross-border e-commerce marketplace in China, boasting over 34 million live listings annually. Through their global operations and offices, including in the USA and UK, DHgate reaches millions of people with trusted products and services. As of December 31, 2022, DHgate served more than 59.6 million registered buyers from 225 countries and regions, connecting them to over 2.54 million sellers in China and other countries.

For more information, please visit DHgate.com and follow @DHgate.com .

SOURCE DHGATE Group