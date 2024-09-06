Join The Inner Mountain online community for free to meet and collaborate with like-minded people leading social transformation through empowered individuals.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Inner Mountain Foundation , a global individual empowerment organization, has announced the launch of their online community platform.

On the Inner Mountain Community platform, members can find numerous resources aimed at fostering personal growth, including The Climb podcast, self-reflection exercises, video documentaries, TEDx presentations, and more. Members are also able to connect with each other both online globally and offline at networking events and personal growth activities in the United States and China.

The Inner Mountain Foundation Launches Global Online Community for People to Connect and Create Change

Membership in The Inner Mountain community is free for people all around the world. It is easy to join by signing up at the link below:

The Inner Mountain Foundation focuses on empowering individuals to break through their limiting beliefs and pursue continuous personal growth. By fostering self-transformation, the Foundation aims to create a ripple effect that not only uplifts individuals but also inspires families, teams, and organizations, driving positive social transformation on a broader scale. So far, it has launched chapters in the US and China.

The Inner Mountain Community embodies a co-creative spirit. It is an international community dedicated to encouraging members to explore within themselves while inspiring, nurturing and growing together. The community teaches how to look within via the concepts of 'holding space', deep listening and mindfulness. It is also built to bring local communities together for online and offline meetups and activities and connects these communities on the international stage. The Inner Mountain Foundation believes that the next 20 years are not about competition but about support and collaboration. Inner Mountain is committed to inner exploration, community building, and international outreach to find a sustainable path forward for our fragile yet beautiful world.

The Inner Mountain Foundation was founded by Diane Wang, who is also Founder, Chairperson, and CEO of DHGATE Group , a leading cross-border B2B e-commerce marketplace in China. Diane is also the author of The Inner Mountain , a motivational book to be published by Forbes Books on October 15, 2024. The book explores Diane's 'inner mountain' philosophy which the Foundation's founding principles are based on, illustrated by events taken from her own three-decade journey through the entrepreneurial and corporate world, and offers actionable insights that can help anyone find their inner strength.

"I am very excited and proud to launch The Inner Mountain Foundation's official online community portal," Diane said. "This is truly a milestone event for our community. Members all around the world can now easily connect, share their experiences and grow together."

About The Inner Mountain Foundation

The Inner Mountain Foundation, founded in 2023, advocates for focusing on individuals and encouraging them to break through their limiting beliefs, fostering continuous personal growth. This, in turn, influences and inspires those around them, creating a ripple effect that extends from individuals to families, teams, and organizations, ultimately driving a social transformation. We are led by our Founder and Chairperson Diane Wang, who first articulated the principles of Inner Mountain Thinking in her 2024 book, The Inner Mountain. Inner Mountain is committed to inner exploration, community building, and international outreach to find a sustainable path forward for our fragile yet beautiful world. The Inner Mountain Community embodies the co-creative spirit of Inner Mountain. It is an international community dedicated to encouraging people to explore within themselves while inspiring, nurturing, and growing together.

For more information, please visit innermountain.org

About DHgate

Founded in 2004, DHgate has become the leading B2B cross-border e-commerce marketplace in China, boasting over 34 million live listings annually. Through their global operations and offices, including in the USA and UK, DHgate reaches millions of people with trusted products and services. As of December 31, 2023, DHgate served more than 77 million registered buyers from 225 countries and regions, connecting them to over 2.6 million sellers in China and other countries.

For more information, please visit DHgate.com and follow @DHgate.com .

