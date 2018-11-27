The Innovation Effect: How Companies are Creating New Customer Experiences to Drive Impressive Results

DENVER, Nov. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC), a leading global customer experience technology and services company focused on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of the world's most iconic and disruptive brands, presents "The Innovation Effect," the fall issue of the company's quarterly executive journal featuring perspectives on customer experience from industry innovators.

Learn how innovation and adaptation are working hand-in-hand in ways big and small to improve the customer experience in the fall issue of Customer Strategist Journal.

Customer experiences that are simple and seamless never go out of style. If an experience resonates and has impact, companies find ways to rejuvenate and contemporize it so it applies to new generations and untapped audiences. The concepts of personalization, one-to-one relationships, and the importance of understanding individual customers have been around since commerce began – what has changed is the scale at which companies now must support these individual relationships.

"This change to the customer experience, this need to be consistent in real-time and relevant across all digital touchpoints and channels, requires companies to innovate and adapt very quickly," said Tony Tsai, Chief Information and Innovation Officer, TTEC. "By taking the best of today's technology innovation and matching it with the timeless best practices of human-touch customer service, companies are creating captivating customer experiences at scale."

This issue demonstrates how companies have revamped old products and processes or started with a fresh approach to serve customers in new ways, including:

An Insider's View into CX 2025

Delivering CX in a Box

Four Trends Driving CRM Innovation

Each quarter, TTEC publishes its latest thinking in its executive journal, Customer Strategist. It features new ideas, best practices, and real-world examples of customer experience excellence in action.

About TTEC:

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) is a leading global customer experience technology and services company focused on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of the world's most iconic and disruptive brands. The Company delivers outcome-based customer engagement solutions through TTEC Digital, its digital consultancy that designs and builds human centric, tech-enabled, insight-driven customer experience solutions for clients and TTEC Engage, its delivery center of excellence, that operates customer acquisition, care, growth and digital trust and safety services. Founded in 1982, the Company's 49,700 employees operate on six continents across the globe and live by a set of customer-focused values that guide relationships with clients, their customers, and each other. To learn more about how TTEC is bringing humanity to the customer experience, visit www.ttec.com

Investor Contact Media Contact Address Contact Paul Miller Olivia Griner 9197 South Peoria Street ttec.com +1.303.397.8641 +1.303.397.8999 Englewood, CO 80112 +1.800.835.3832

SOURCE TTEC Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.ttec.com

