The Innovation Hub of Asia, InnoVEX Returns on June 6 2018

This year, InnoVEX will feature 388 exhibitors from 21 countries and regions. Visitors can meet with startups from not only Taiwan, but also Canada, Singapore, Philippines, Japan, United States, Netherlands, Belgium, France, Poland, Spain, Japan, Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Mexico, Sweden, Austria, Germany, and Saudi Arabia. InnoVEX will have exhibitions, forums, pitch contest, and matchmaking sessions to help accelerate startups' commercialization process and network with global buyers, investors, and manufacturers.

Entering its third year, InnoVEX has become the most international startup platform in Taiwan as 40% are from overseas. The total number of exhibitors also grew by over 100 from last year's number. The number of visitors is expected to grow to over 18,000.

InnoVEX official Sponsor: Pan German Motors Ltd. (BMW Taiwan Importer)

InnoVEX is honored to announce Pan German Motors Ltd. (BMW Taiwan Importer) as the InnoVEX official sponsor. As the only luxury car brand that participates in InnoVEX this year, BMW is going to unveil the mobility of tomorrow to the public in Taiwan through holding the "BMW Future Mobility Forum" on June 6. Moreover, Dr. Mario Urbina Cazenave, BMW Lead UI/UX (User Experience and Interaction) Designer, will be invited to give a keynote speech on the theme of "BMW Future Vision: Autonomous, Connected, Electric, Shared". The new BMW i8 Roadster is also going to be displayed at the venue to showcase the cutting-edge technology of BMW.

Pavilions organized by Nations, Governments, Accelerators, and Incubators to Join InnoVEX

The top 5 industries that the exhibiting startups will bring are: IoT, AI, Health & Biotech, AR/VR, and Big Data & Cloud Services. In addition to the individual exhibitors, the pavilions are also part of the main highlights of InnoVEX. The principal pavilions are organized by: Taiwan Startup Springboard, Alibaba Taiwan Entrepreneurs Fund, Taiwan Tech Arena (TTA), XR-EXPRESS TW (National Development Council), Startup Exposition@ Startup Terrace, Taoyuan City Government (TYC), Global Startup Talents @ Taipei (GSTPE), Industrial Development Bureau IoT Integration Service Center (IDB IISC), and many more including the 13 national pavilions from The Netherlands, France, EU, and other innovative countries.

InnoVEX Forum: 3 Days, 6 Main Topics, Over 60 Speakers

The InnoVEX Forum is a 3 day long event, where speakers from around the world are invited to share their insights on the current and future trends of the ICT industry. This year's InnoVEX forum will address: AI, Blockchain, Future Mobility, Gaming, Startup Ecosystem, Women Entrepreneurship, and more in the Center Stage which more than 60 speakers are expected to join.

The AI forum will focus on its applications in IoT, Health/ Medicare, and fintech. The speakers are the leaders of the AI sector in IBM, Intel, Microsoft, and NVIDIA; also featuring AI experts from Appier, CTCI, GLORIA NCKU, Graphen Inc, Hyperform Consulting, ImmerVersion, Insilico Taiwan, NCCU, NTU, Quadrant.ai, and Taipei Medical University.

The blockchain forum will have a keynote speech from IOTA Foundation; and a panel discussion featuring speakers from Bitmark, KKFARM, and Health2Sync.

The Women Entrepreneurship forum will have Adriana Gascoigne, the CEO and Founder of Girls in Tech; Stephanie Tang, the Managing Director of Rookie Fund and 2018 Forbes 30 Under 30 Honoree; also speakers from KuoBrothers Corp, Shape Protype & Women in IoT, IoX Center of NTU, Noa's Mark, and Auterion.

The speakers for the startup ecosystem topic will come from multiple backgrounds. From the VC side, there will be Anis Uzzaman, the CEO & General Partner of Fenox Venture Capital; Yuma Saito, the Founder & General Director of Deloitte Tohmatsu Venture Support; and Tom Vanhoutte, the Founder and Managing Partner of Imec.xpand; all three speakers will also be in the InnoVEX PITCH Contest judge panel. InnoVEX will also invite speakers from more VC firms, the media, accelerator, and incubators from Asia.

InnoVEX PITCH Contest Prize Pool Reaches A Record High USD 350,000

The InnoVEX PITCH Contest was started to help startups with their commercialization process and increasing exposure. It also serves as a means for startups to network with investors, potential users, and future partners. This year, the prize pool of the InnoVEX PITCH Contest has hit a record high of USD 350,000 with prizes from both organizers and sponsors, including VCs, corporate, and government. The registration for the pitch contest has closed with over 40% overseas participants. The semifinalists will be announced on May 30, while the semifinal round will be conducted on June 7 on the Pi Stage. The final round will be on June 8 on the Center Stage.

Matchmaking Sessions for Networking, Finding Partnerships, and Investments

InnoVEX will also have matchmaking sessions on the Pi Stage as a way to help startups meet with VCs and corporate capitals. The matchmaking sessions are scheduled to take place on June 6 and June 8. There will also be a global startup demo on the Pi Stage on June 6 for startups to showcase their products and solutions featuring 10 teams from France and 8 teams from Poland.

Everyone's invited to join InnoVEX 2018, COMPUTEX Exhibitors and Visitors can all join for free. Visitors can pre-register for their badge & pass on InnoVEX website (innovex.computex.biz).

About COMPUTEX:

COMPUTEX, the iconic B2B technology exhibition in Asia is organized by Taipei Computer Association (TCA) and Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA). This year's COMPUTEX will be held from June 5 through 9. As the main event for the Global Technology Ecosystem, COMPUTEX will focus on five major themes: AI, 5G, IoT, Gaming & VR and Blockchain. At the same time, two special exhibitions, InnoVEX -- the platform for tech startups and SmarTEX - which covers various smart IoT applications, will also be hosted during COMPUTEX.

