The Innovation Institute announces rebrand to Inneo

BREA, Calif., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Innovation Institute, a multifunctional healthcare innovation catalyst, announced it was renaming and rebranding to Inneo, effective 12/1. The move to the new identity has been developed in parallel with a broader evolution in the company's strategic emphasis across the health tech incubation, services, and investment arms of the business.

When asked about the change, Chief Executive Officer, Michael McKinnon said, "the evolution to Inneo reflects our commitment to honor our legacy, while evolving our model to address the needs of a rapidly changing healthcare environment. This change represents a strategic shift across culture, operations, and customer experience, positioning us to compete for high-profile health system partnerships and to fuel the next decade of sustainable growth."

Operating under the Inneo brand will be three core platforms:

Inneo Lab: The company's engine for innovation—an in-house medical device incubator that collaborates with clinicians and industry. Inneo Lab has successfully commercialized over 25 products and generated over $25M in IP value, all while developing technologies that have made a difference in the lives of patients.

Inneo Alliance: A scalable services platform, designed to deliver operational excellence, revenue cycle management, advisory services, and technology solutions to health systems nationwide.

Inneo Invest: A robust healthcare-focused real estate and venture investment arm, providing the financial foundation that sustains and powers Inneo's mission-driven work.

About Inneo

Founded as the Innovation Institute in 2013 with the goal of building a self-sustainable innovation platform, Inneo has evolved into a multifaceted healthcare organization. We're committed to work tirelessly to write healthcare's next chapter, while simultaneously supporting the health systems currently delivering care and the communities they serve.

Inneo is a for-profit company collaboratively owned by six nonprofit healthcare systems. We are constantly guided by the foundational principles and legacy of service upon which those systems are built. We support and collaborate with our Member-Owners to address a wide spectrum of challenges and goals.

