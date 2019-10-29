The Innovative, All-in-One Water Flosser, ToothShower, is Now Available in Time for National Flossing Day

COLLEGEVILLE, Pa., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ToothShower is an all-in-one water flosser for the shower, created by dental hygienist Lisa Guenst. It is now available on the Toothshower.com website and Amazon. The company produced its first ToothShowers in late 2018. Since that time, Guenst has sold thousands of ToothShowers in 40 countries and has gained the funding she needs to launch ToothShower globally.

In her work as a dental hygienist, Guenst continually noticed the same problem with her patients—gum disease. She knew the problem was preventable with flossing, but it was hard to get across to patients how important it was.

Guenst says, "I wanted to create something that my patients would use, which is how I came up with ToothShower. It's easy to use, stays in the shower, and eliminates the problem of space and mess associated with most water flossers on the market today."

The Associated Press wrote an article in 2016 about string flossing being unproven to be effective, https://bit.ly/2ph6EZg. Since then the American Dental Association has gone from just recommending dental floss to recommending dental floss or any other interdental cleaner. An interdental cleaner helps clean hard-to-reach tooth surfaces between the teeth where toothbrushes miss. Cleaning between the teeth can reduce the likelihood of gum disease and tooth decay, according to the ADA: https://www.ada.org/en/member-center/oral-health-topics/floss

Using the water from the shower, ToothShower cleans between the teeth surfaces, where toothbrushes cannot reach. ToothShower offers three kinds of cleaning in one appliance - a dual-headed toothbrush, an irrigating tip, and a gum massager. There are four additional accessories for all of your dental needs available on the ToothShower website.

The dual-headed toothbrush hits both the front, back and chewing surfaces of teeth. It irrigates while brushing, which allows the user to brush and flush plaque away. The irrigating tip flushes water between teeth, and because it is in the shower, there is no mess to clean up. In addition, the innovative gum massager works with seven jets of water to massage the gums while flushing. It's also designed to fit around braces. There is no other accessory gum massager like this on the market today.

Guenst has brought ToothShower to industry conferences and events where the new oral hygiene product has had nothing but success. Leaders in the dental field have called ToothShower "hygienious" and praised Guenst's ingenuity for making flossing and preventative dental care easy and accessible. Because of ToothShower's effectiveness, ToothShower users are experiencing quicker and less painful dental cleanings.

For more information about the product and to order, visit ToothShower.com and see the product on Amazon.

About ToothShower

ToothShower is a complete oral home care suite for the shower. It eliminates the mess caused by most water flossers. The company was founded and the appliance invented by dental hygienist Lisa Guenst. Contact: info@toothshower.com

