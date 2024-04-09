THE INNOVATIVE DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER MUSIC PLATFORM ANNOUNCES PUBLIC LAUNCH

A Launch Focused On Artists and Fans

With this launch EVEN introduces a series of features and partnerships aimed at enhancing the music ecosystem for artists and fans alike:

A Mobile App: where fans can directly engage with their favorite artists, chat with fellow music lovers, and enjoy offline access to a vast library of purchased music.

Global Expansion : EVEN embraces worldwide music enthusiasts onboarded to the platform spanning across 100 countries, supporting global payments in over 135 currencies and heralding releases from artists across diverse regions, including Lagos, Nigeria as well as Australia , Europe and Latin America .

Artist-Centric Innovations: "Fan Connect," a dynamic fan engagement tool enabling artists even more direct access to their audience and ability to announce new releases, special edition merch, exclusive content and more.

Since its founding in 2022, EVEN has been at the forefront of championing artist's ability to make a living off their art. The platform's public beta saw collaborations with notable artists such as French Montana, Omarion, Lauren Jauregui, and Hit-Boy, among others. To date, EVEN has on boarded over 10,000 artists onboarded with 3M+ in the distribution and label network to be onboarded by Q3.The platform accepts over twenty-two global payment methods including CashApp, Klarna, WeChat, AliPay and more. With this public launch, EVEN continues to assist artists to monetize their art and get closer to their fans.

Speaking on the launch, CEO and Founder of EVEN, Mag Rodriguez had this to share:

"I set out to build EVEN to fill a need for both artists and fans. Artists want to own the relationship with their fans and fans want direct proximity to their favorite artist. EVEN is designed to grow the music industry's pie. With EVEN, artists have the opportunity to sell their music first, directly to their fans before its wide release on streaming platforms. It's not EVEN OR streaming platforms, it's EVEN AND streaming platforms. With this launch, EVEN continues to fulfill this proposition. I couldn't be prouder of our team and all of our artist, label and distributor partners." — Mag Rodriguez

The Future is Direct.

The Future is EVEN.

ABOUT EVEN:

EVEN is a direct to consumer music platform with a mission to empower artists and fans to invest in each other. On EVEN, fans buy music directly from artists using a "Pay What You Want" tiered model set by the artist and get rewarded with a variety of artist exclusives including first listens, bespoke visual content, special edition merchandise, listening parties, meet-and-greets, and much more. Artists who have utilized the EVEN platform have included established artists such as French Montana, Omarion, Hit-Boy, Lauren Jauregui, Jidenna as well as exciting upstarts like LaRussell, Buddy, Destin Conrad, LaNelle Grant and more. The company was founded by Mag Rodriguez, a music industry veteran of 10 years with roles spanning production, artist management and education. The company's leadership team includes CTO Alvaro Ramirez, CMO Chris Lubin, and Head of Artist Relations Celena Fields. Since its beta launch, EVEN has onboarded over a thousand artists, servicing multiple currencies and over half a million unique users connecting directly with their favorite artists.

