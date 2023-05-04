The Innovative Indian Sauce Brand Using Cryogenic Ingredients

Guru Foods Indian Sauces' Products Retain Nutrients by Using Grinders That Operate at Sub-Zero Temperatures

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- There are many different Indian sauces on the market. Each of these features its own unique combination of ingredients. But none of them invest the same level of hands-on care as Guru Foods Indian Sauces.

Guru is a brand that was born out of the fires of experience. Owner Harry "Guru" Khanna launched his popular line of sauces after developing them in his restaurant. Since then, Khanna has invested endless resources ($500,000 of R&D and over eight years of his personal time) in perfecting what he considers his life's work.

One of the biggest benefits of this substantial investment into creating the perfect sauce was Khanna's discovery of cryogenic spices. "Standard grinding of spices without a cooling system can reach temperatures over 200 degrees Fahrenheit," Khanna explains, "This isn't just hot. It's enough to cook the spices as they're grinding. This can compromise many of the nutrients and beneficial elements present in each spice. What you end up with is burnt powder with minimal nutrition."

In comparison, cryogenic grinding freezes the elements as they're being ground into a fine powder. The process utilizes liquid nitrogen (none of which alters the chemical composition of the spices themselves) to get the temperature of the grinding apparatus below zero degrees — and, at times, as low as -196 degrees.

The result is a robust spice that retains its essential oils, flavors, quality, and wholesomeness. And yet, it is still finely ground and able to mix in with the rest of Khanna's delectable recipes.

The use of cryogenic spices was a watershed moment in Khanna's career. It took his already popular sauces and turned them into one-of-a-kind culinary tools that can transform an individual's kitchen creations. In addition to their elite ingredients, Khanna also ensures that his sauces are vegan, as well as dairy, gluten, and nut-free. They are also low-fat and void of trans-fats, MSGs, added sugar, and cholesterol. Even when it comes to additives, Harry Khanna's concoctions are among the few on the market without corn starch or other unnecessary additives and fillers.

From cryogenics to quality ingredients, health benefits to impeccable taste, Guru Foods Indian Sauces have already set a new gold standard in the Canadian food market. The brand is in the process of entering the U.S., as well, where its top-shelf status will doubtless change the status quo once again.

About Guru Foods Indian Sauces

Guru Foods Indian Sauces was launched in 2009 by Harry "Guru" Khanna. The Indian ex-restaurant owner created his own commercial sauce label to give a global audience access to his premium Indian sauces. These highly sought-after culinary condiments utilize cryogenic spices, avocado oil, and Himalayan salt and are vegan, low-fat, top allergen safe, and free of dairy, gluten, trans-fat, MSG, cholesterol, and additives. Learn more at gurusauces.com .

