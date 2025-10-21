The INSIGHT Group, dss+, and RoadAware Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Comprehensive Safety Solutions for the Trucking Industry

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The INSIGHT Group, a leading provider of strategic growth thru transformational services and business solutions, today announced a groundbreaking partnership with dss+, a global leader in operations management consulting, and RoadAware, provider of an innovative driver safety technology platform. This collaboration aims to deliver high-value, integrated safety solutions designed to reduce risk, reduce crashes, and enhance operational performance across the trucking industry.

The partnership combines The INSIGHT Group's strategic expertise, dss+'s decades of experience in safety culture and risk management, and RoadAware's cutting-edge predictive analytics technology which uses a proprietary national database of highway geometries designed for commercial vehicles, providing real-time driver warnings and calculated safe speeds derived from GPS data, 3-dimensional maps, and vehicle dynamics. Together, these organizations will provide trucking companies with a comprehensive safety ecosystem that addresses both human and technological factors.

"Improving safety is one of the top priorities consistently cited by leaders in the trucking industry, and this new partnership is a direct response to that need," said Jim Weigand, Trucking Safety Initiative Leader at The INSIGHT Group. "By uniting our strengths, we are delivering solutions that drive measurable improvements in driver behavior, fleet performance, and overall business resilience."

The integrated offering will include:

Advanced Driver Safety Technology powered by RoadAware's patented application.

Safety Culture and Operations Risk Management Consulting from dss+.

Strategic Implementation and Change Management led by The INSIGHT Group

This partnership comes at a critical time for the trucking industry, which invests over $14 billion annually in safety initiatives. With increasing regulatory pressures, rising insurance costs, and a growing focus on financial performance and safety improvements, fleets are seeking holistic solutions that deliver safety improvements, improved profitability, and competitive advantage. "Our purpose is to help organizations save lives and create a sustainable future," said Julio Albernaz, Market Leader Americas at dss+. "This partnership allows us to bring together best-in-class safety culture and risk management expertise and technology to make roads safer for all."

"RoadAware is proud to be part of this transformative alliance," added RoadAware's CEO Brian Bullock, "Our technology, combined with world-class consulting and strategic guidance, will enable a new standard for safety in trucking."

