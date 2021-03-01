The Inspired Home Show 2021 To Not Proceed Amid Ongoing Pandemic

ROSEMONT, Ill., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As state restrictions prohibiting large gatherings remain in effect for the foreseeable future, and government travel restrictions continue to significantly impede domestic and international travel, the International Housewares Association's Board of Directors have made the difficult but necessary decision that The Inspired Home Show 2021, scheduled to take place Aug. 7-10, 2021 at McCormick Place in Chicago, cannot proceed as planned.

"Over the last year, we have been closely watching the status of large events from a health and public safety perspective, and have consistently sought feedback from our industry about how travel restrictions and mass gathering bans have impacted their normal operations," said Derek Miller, IHA president. "With the health and safety of our exhibitors and attendees top of mind, we realized that it is infeasible for The Inspired Home Show to proceed in August of 2021."

Booth space dollars from 2020 exhibitors that rolled over to the 2021 Show as well as that from new 2021 exhibitors will be rolled over to the 2022 Show. IHA has posted an FAQ page at TheInspiredHomeShow.com/Exhibit/Exhibitor-Update to help answer exhibitor questions about next steps. For any inquiries not covered by the FAQs, exhibitors should reach out directly to their sales manager.

To help fulfill the need for buyers and product suppliers to connect, IHA will be offering several digital events throughout the year. Additional information about events scheduled for March and April can be found online at TheInspiredHomeShow.com/Connect.

The Inspired Home Show 2022 will be held March 5-8 at Chicago's McCormick Place Complex

The International Housewares Association is the 83-year-old voice of the housewares industry, which accounted for (US)$394.3 billion at retail worldwide in 2018. The not-for-profit, full-service association sponsors the world's premier exposition of products for the home, The Inspired Home Show, IHA's Global Home + Housewares Market (TheInspiredHomeShow.com), and offers its 1,400 member companies a wide range of services, including industry and government advocacy, export assistance, industry and consumer trends through the IHA Market Watch Report, executive management peer groups, a B2B community at www.housewares.org , group buying discounts on business solutions services and direct-to-consumer engagement through TheInspiredHome.com .

