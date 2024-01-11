The Instant Group continues its global expansion with new office in Mexico City

News provided by

The Instant Group

11 Jan, 2024, 13:16 ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Instant Group, the world's largest marketplace for flexible workspace, is extending its presence in Latin America to match the surging demand for flexible workspace, up 29 percent across the region and 163 percent in Mexico City year over year, according to Instant's data.

As part of The Instant Group's global marketplace strategy, the Mexico City market entry will extend the breadth of flexible products and services offered in region, including membership plans, virtual offices, meeting rooms, flexible office bookings, managed offices, data, and consulting services.

Tim Rodber, CEO of the Instant Group said: "This expansion into Mexico is another demonstration of Instant's commitment to a truly global marketplace that meets the needs of our customers worldwide. In 2023, we expanded with teams on the ground in Sweden, India and Africa, and we begin 2024 with Mexico City as our gateway into Latin America." 

Luis Perez, Managing Director, LatAm, commented, "Mexico has a thriving serviced office industry. The country is rapidly becoming a prime destination for nearshoring operations in the Americas, thus presenting exceptional opportunities for Instant. The new office in Mexico City allows us to help current and future clients more locally, delivering services within a growing region." 

About The Instant Group
The Instant Group has been rethinking workspace since 1999 with over 500 experts working globally across more than 175 countries. Instant's digital platforms constitute the world's largest digital marketplace for flexible workspace listing meeting rooms, virtual offices, flexible office space and coworking memberships. Its global team advises on commercial real estate solutions from serviced offices to fully customized managed offices, and consulting services for portfolio and net zero strategies. Instant's approach enables agility, hybrid working solutions and improved operational resilience for more than 250,000 businesses every year. Clients include; Prudential, Booking.com, Shell, Jaguar Land Rover, and GSK. Instant has global offices including London, Paris, New York, Hong Kong, Singapore, India and Sydney. Across the Americas, Instant coverage includes Atlanta; Buenos Aires; Charlotte; Chicago; Dallas; Durham, NC; Jacksonville; Kansas City, MO; Los Angeles; Miami; Philadelphia; Salt Lake City; San Francisco; Santiago; and Quito.
www.theinstantgroup.com

SOURCE The Instant Group

Also from this source

In North America, Average Requirement Size for Flexible Workspace Rose 32 Percent in 2023 Over 2022, Demand Up 19 Percent in Q3 Over Q2 Despite Industry Challenges, According to The Instant Group's Latest Market Report

In North America, Average Requirement Size for Flexible Workspace Rose 32 Percent in 2023 Over 2022, Demand Up 19 Percent in Q3 Over Q2 Despite Industry Challenges, According to The Instant Group's Latest Market Report

The Instant Group, the largest global marketplace for flexible workspace, has found that, despite persistent challenges in the sector, demand for...
The Instant Group pioneers sustainability reporting for flexible workspace providers with launch of the Sustainability Index

The Instant Group pioneers sustainability reporting for flexible workspace providers with launch of the Sustainability Index

The Instant Group, the largest global marketplace for flexible workspace, has launched the Sustainability Index, a unique platform that ensures...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Commercial Real Estate

Image1

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Image1

Corporate Expansion

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.