The Instant Group pioneers sustainability reporting for flexible workspace providers with launch of the Sustainability Index

News provided by

The Instant Group

26 Sep, 2023, 13:08 ET

- First-of-its-kind index will validate sustainability data for flexible workspace providers–

LONDON, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Instant Group, the largest global marketplace for flexible workspace, has launched the Sustainability Index, a unique platform that ensures quality data on building performance, helping operators and occupiers track and report on their sustainability initiatives, in a first for the sector.

To learn more about this, watch Instant's Sustainability Index video or visit The Instant Group's Sustainability Index.

Continue Reading
Sustainability Index by The Instant Group
Sustainability Index by The Instant Group

Sustainability is high on the real estate agenda and reporting is becoming mandatory. There is a need for transparent and proactive data sharing around flexible workspace to advance the reduction of carbon emissions. Research conducted by Incendium Consulting, part of The Instant Group, has found that traditional leased office space creates 158% more emissions per occupier than flex space.

Occupiers are increasingly prioritising net zero initiatives, with the number of companies setting net zero goals doubling between 2021 and 2023 globally according to the Net Zero tracker database. 

Sam Pickering, Head of Sustainability at The Instant Group, said: "Sustainability has unquestionably become a business imperative. With companies working more flexibly and real estate accounting for between 28% and 40% of carbon emissions globally, we believe that flex space forms a significant part of the net-zero strategy for the built environment."

Landmark, a UK-based flexible workspace operator with over 20 sites, has adopted the Sustainability Index as a founding partner.

Ed Cowell, CEO, Landmark said: "The Sustainability Index is a fantastic initiative which is leading the charge on providing transparency around sustainability data in the flex sector. We're pleased to have signed up at launch and look forward to seeing further adoption across the industry in the collaborative push towards net zero."

Instant has over 3,000 workspaces globally on its Sustainability Index. They enable over 250,000 organisations around the world to work smarter, offering expert consulting services on portfolio strategy, procurement, sustainability, and delivering the latest data and insights on the flex market. Over 20,000 landlords, flex operators and investors use Instant's global digital marketplace.  

About The Instant Group
The Instant Group has been rethinking workspace since 1999 with over 500 experts working globally across more than 175 countries. Instant's digital platforms constitute the world's largest digital marketplace for flexible workspace listing meeting rooms, virtual offices, flexible office space and coworking memberships. Its global team advises on commercial real estate solutions from serviced offices to fully customized managed offices, and consulting services for portfolio and net zero strategies.  Instant's approach enables agility, hybrid working solutions and improved operational resilience for more than 250,000 businesses every year. Clients include Prudential, Booking.com, Shell, Jaguar Land Rover and GSK.  Instant has global offices including London, Paris, New York, Hong Kong, Singapore and Sydney.  Across the Americas, Instant coverage includes Atlanta; Buenos Aires; Charlotte; Chicago; Dallas; Durham, NC; Jacksonville; Kansas City, MO; Los Angeles; Miami; Philadelphia; Salt Lake City; San Francisco; Santiago; and Quito.

www.theinstantgroup.com

SOURCE The Instant Group

Also from this source

Una revisión sobre el trabajo flexible en Norteamérica de The Instant Group descubrió que la Ciudad de Nueva York y Boston son las ciudades más costosas para el espacio de trabajo flexible.

The Instant Group's North America Flex Review Found NYC and Boston are the Most Expensive Cities for Flexible Workspace

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.