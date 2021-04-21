The Institute for American Police Reform Embraces the Chauvin Verdict

Chauvin guilty of multiple counts of murder...has not resolved the resounding evidence that police reform is essential. Tweet this

Though the jurors of Hennepin County, Minnesota, have found Derek Chauvin guilty of multiple counts of murder and manslaughter, this seminal case has not resolved the resounding evidence that police reform is essential.

Unlike hundreds, if not thousands of incidents involving civilian deaths by law enforcement in America, this criminal case included an extremely rare evidentiary element–a nine minute and twenty-nine second video chronicling the death of George Perry Floyd by former Officer Derek Chauvin.

It should not require a horrifying video detailing a man's death to call the nation to comprehensive reform of American policing. Likewise, it should not require devastated bystander witnesses, global protests, violence ,and destruction, as well as departures from a police cultural norm of self-preservation to call for change and justice. Acceptable policing practices should be publicly predictable—they should be a normal societal expectation.

The death of George Floyd perpetrated through failed policing was not the first murder of its kind in the recent history of American policing, nor is it likely to be the last. But it must be a catalyst for meaningful, systemic change.

The Institute for American Police Reform holds significant hope that community engagement, fair systems of democracy and justice, and political will can result in a reimagining of what policing can be. We believe police are essential to modern society. We likewise believe that police reform is desperately needed—and must begin today.

www.AmericanPoliceReform.org

Contact: Nicholas Sensley, +12026420453, [email protected]

SOURCE Institute for American Police Reform

