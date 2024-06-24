The Institute for Comprehensive Spine Care Opens Englewood Wellness Center

ENGLEWOOD, N.J., June 24, 2024 The Institute for Comprehensive Spine Care is excited to announce the grand opening of its new Comprehensive Wellness Center, a state-of-the-art facility located at their office in Englewood, NJ. This new center represents an extension of the institute's dedication to holistic health, offering a variety of services aimed at enhancing patients' physical and nutritional well-being.

The Comprehensive Wellness Center provides an array of specialized services, including:

Chiropractic Care: Advanced techniques to alleviate spine-related issues and promote overall spinal health.





IV Drip Therapy: Customized nutrient infusions to boost wellness and recovery.





Nutrition Specialist: Personalized dietary plans to support a healthy lifestyle.





Exercise Physiologist: Tailored exercise programs to improve fitness and mobility.





360 CoreBoard System: Innovative core-targeted workouts designed to enhance traditional fitness practices while reducing lower back stress.

The center is led by a team of renowned holistic wellness specialists, headed by Gbolahan Okubadejo, MD, FAAOS (Dr. Bo). Dr. Okubadejo, one of New Jersey's top spine surgeons, is also the head of The Institute for Comprehensive Spine Care. A distinguished published research author, Dr. Bo has presented his findings at major spinal health conferences worldwide. He is also the inventor of the 360 CoreBoard, a revolutionary workout system that expands core workouts' range of motion while minimizing lower back stress to offer a dynamic approach to exercise.

"True wellness begins from the inside out, and comprehensive wellness requires a truly holistic approach," explains Dr. Okubadejo. "We've put together a team that takes into account the entire body with maximal function in mind. We can't wait for you to meet the entire team and truly get optimized."

The Comprehensive Wellness Center is conveniently located at 25 Rockwood Place, Suite 335 in Englewood, NJ. Patients can book their appointments by calling 877-854-8274 or visiting nynjspine.com.

About The Institute for Comprehensive Spine Care:

At The Institute for Comprehensive Spine Care, Dr. Gbolahan Okubadejo, MD, FAAOS is dedicated to delivering exceptional spinal care to patients in New York and New Jersey. With five conveniently located offices, including Queens, Manhattan, and the Bronx, as well as Englewood and Jersey City, we aim to provide accessible care to a diverse community of adults from all walks of life. In addition to delivering the highest quality of care, we strive to create a welcoming, compassionate environment where patients feel comfortable and at ease. Dr. Bo and his team are committed to treating each patient with the utmost kindness, respect, and thoroughness possible. Please visit nynjspine.com for more information.

