The Institute for Entrepreneurial Leadership Continues Multi-City Road Show to Leverage the Power of Relationship Capital

HOUSTON, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute for Entrepreneurial Leadership (IFEL), a not-for-profit organization that promotes greater inclusion within the entrepreneurial ecosystem, recently hosted an invitation-only event continuing their Women of Color Connecting (WOCCON) Road Show in Houston, Texas.

IFEL's Women of Color Connecting Road Show is an extension of the Women of Color Connecting program which promotes dialogue and action to remove systemic barriers preventing women of color entrepreneurs from achieving success. The event is designed for investors interested in driving returns through inclusion, business professionals interested in WOCCON volunteer opportunities, and Houston-area entrepreneurs.

"It's an honor to continue our 2022 multi-city Road Show in Houston," said Jill Johnson, CEO and Co-Founder, IFEL. "As we continue with our multi-city Road Show, we hope to continue inspiring collective action toward a shared vision of a truly inclusive entrepreneurial ecosystem in which women of color have an equal opportunity for success. We're excited to unite allies, champions, and investors around the country who share our same vision and are ready to solve the problem."

"This WOCCON event was a night of celebration, learning, and community. I'm so grateful to have been able to participate and share the story of Clutch with other Houston founders, community leaders, and change makers," said Madison Long, Co-founder & CEO of Clutch, who was one of five entrepreneur presenters during the event.

The event was hosted by the Houston office of Pillsbury Law, which has been recognized as one of the most innovative law firms by the Financial Times. Pillsbury and its lawyers are highly regarded for their forward-thinking approach, enthusiasm for collaborating across disciplines, and their authoritative commercial awareness.

"We are thrilled to host the Women of Color Connecting event in our Houston office," said Amanda Halter, managing partner of Pillsbury's Houston office. "This is precisely the kind of innovative program that we think can help move the needle in getting women entrepreneurs of color the access to the capital that they need to move their start-ups forward. It also dovetails nicely with Pillsbury's BOSS Labs initiative, which we launched in 2020 to address the systemic inequities that have resulted in Black founders comprising only one percent of venture-backed startups."

About The Institute for Entrepreneurial Leadership

The Institute for Entrepreneurial Leadership (IFEL) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that leverages the power of relationship capital to create pathways to success for Black and Latinx entrepreneurs and small business owners. Founded in 2002, IFEL's mission is to eradicate the systemic barriers that prevent people from historically excluded populations from being able to access the knowledge, networks, and capital required for entrepreneurial success and wealth creation.

