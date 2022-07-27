The Institute for Entrepreneurial Leadership Launches Multi-City Road Show to Leverage the Power of Relationship Capital

First-ever Women of Color Connecting Road Show kicked off in New York to inspire business leaders, investors, and allies to take action

NEWARK, N.J., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute for Entrepreneurial Leadership ( IFEL ), a not-for-profit organization that promotes greater inclusion within the entrepreneurial ecosystem, recently hosted an invitation-only kickoff event for their first Women of Color Connecting (WOCCON) Road Show in New York City.

IFEL's Women of Color Connecting Road Show is an extension of the Women of Color Connecting program which promotes dialogue and action to remove systemic barriers preventing women of color entrepreneurs from achieving success. The event is designed for leaders interested in contributing expertise to women of color entrepreneurs, angel investors interested in opportunities presented by women of color-led companies, and VC/private equity investors looking to build a more inclusive network.

"Our New York City event was the perfect start to the 2022 multi-city road show," said Jill Johnson, CEO and Co-Founder, IFEL. "Capital constraint remains a defining problem for most women of color entrepreneurs.The road show will inspire collective action toward a shared vision of a truly inclusive entrepreneurial ecosystem in which women of color have an equal opportunity for success. We're excited to unite allies, champions, and investors across the country who share our same vision and are ready to solve the problem."

Adrienne Fudge of 40 Dreams Catering and Jennifer Gomez of oneKIN spoke at the event about the positive impact of IFEL's work.

"One of the most difficult things about being an entrepreneur is not having resources, both financial and human, to grow the business.IFEL closes this gap by surrounding entrepreneurs with a team of experts, as well as exposing us to funding opportunities," noted Fudge. "My business received grants because of my affiliation with IFEL. It's an amazing organization, and my business has grown as a result of the work that the IFEL team and volunteers are doing."

"I'm extremely passionate about driving socio-economic change in underserved communities. We built our retail-tech businesses around this notion," said Gomez. "There's never been a time when community didn't fuel my personal and professional aspirations. Working with IFEL allowed me to align with like-minded leaders and helped me continue to grow my business."

Upcoming locations and dates for the Road Show include:

Houston | August 30, 2022

| Palo Alto | September 27, 2022

Washington, DC | October 26, 2022

| Additional cities and dates announced soon!

For more information:: https://www.woccon.org/roadshow2022 .

About The Institute for Entrepreneurial Leadership

The Institute for Entrepreneurial Leadership (IFEL) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that leverages the power of relationship capital to create pathways to success for Black and Latinx entrepreneurs and small business owners. Founded in 2002, IFEL's mission is to eradicate the systemic barriers that prevent people from historically excluded populations from being able to access the knowledge, networks, and capital required for entrepreneurial success and wealth creation. www.weareifel.org

