The Institute for Entrepreneurial Leadership to Host 2nd Annual Women of Color Connecting Summit

NEWARK, N.J., Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute for Entrepreneurial Leadership (IFEL) will host its 2nd Annual Women of Color Connecting Summit at the Newark Liberty International Airport Marriott Hotel on February 13, 2020. The mission of the Women of Color Connecting (WOCCON) initiative is to eradicate the long-standing systemic barriers that Women of Color entrepreneurs have faced in getting on the grow-scale-exit trajectory.

"At the foundation, our work focuses on building a community of inclusion champions who are committed to helping Women of Color entrepreneurs achieve next level success," says Jill Johnson, Institute for Entrepreneurial Leadership Co-founder and CEO. "Women of Color Connecting is a movement to fundamentally change the way we think about building the capacity of diverse entrepreneurs for growth."

One of the Summit themes is "unpacking privilege" featuring the following panel discussions:

Stepping Into Her Shoes: Insights from Women of Color Entrepreneurs

Developing A Change Agent Mindset: A Conversation with 4 White Guys

Johnson says, "WOCCON 2020 represents an opportunity for Women of Color entrepreneurs to connect with decision-makers, business influencers, and angel investors. Equally important, it's an opportunity for people who believe in inclusion and equity to join forces to discuss how we can work together to create a more inclusive entrepreneurial ecosystem."

Attendees will include growth-minded entrepreneurs, diversity-conscious angel investors, and inclusion champions. To register for WOCCON 2020 or learn more about the event and sponsorship opportunities, visit: www.woccon.org/woccon2020 .

ABOUT IFEL: The Institute for Entrepreneurial Leadership (IFEL), founded in 2002, is an independent, not-for-profit organization located in Newark, NJ that supports economic development through entrepreneurship. We are experts in creating and implementing economic development and entrepreneurial inclusion programming for corporate, government, and institutional partners. For more information about IFEL, please visit: www.weareifel.org.

