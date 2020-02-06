The Institute for Entrepreneurial Leadership to Host 2nd Annual Women of Color Connecting Summit

NEWARK, N.J., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute for Entrepreneurial Leadership (IFEL) will host its 2nd Annual Women of Color Connecting Summit at the Newark Liberty International Airport Marriott Hotel on February 13, 2020. The mission of the Women of Color Connecting (WOCCON) initiative is to eradicate the long-standing systemic barriers that Women of Color entrepreneurs face.

This year, IFEL is hosting an Introduction to Angel Investing workshop the evening before the Summit at the Newark Liberty International Airport Marriott Hotel on February 12, 2020. This event is presented by the Institute for Entrepreneurial Leadership with support from Golden Seeds, New Jersey Economic Development Authority, and Portfolia.

"Access to capital is a legacy challenge with roots deep in our American history. While we have more small business support resources than ever, capital constraint remains a defining problem for the majority of Women of Color entrepreneurs. It's time we take a new approach," says Jill Johnson, Institute for Entrepreneurial Leadership Co-founder and CEO. She adds, "Angel Inclusion is a campaign to create awareness among women and people of color about the important role of angel investors and how to get involved. Our goal is to open doors to early-stage capital for a broader spectrum of entrepreneurs."

This 3-hour workshop will include dinner and a networking reception. Topics will include:

Overview of angel investing

Who qualifies as an angel investor

How to begin your path to making investments

Finding the right angel group fit

Incentives for NJ angel investors

Participants will have an opportunity to hear from and meet local angel investors.

Johnson says, "Angel investing is a channel through which women and people of color can create a seat for themselves at the table."

This workshop is for people who want to learn more about angel investing. There is no further commitment expected and attendees do not need to meet specific income requirements. To register for this Introduction to Angel Investing workshop or learn more about this campaign, visit: www.angelinclusion.org .

ABOUT IFEL: The Institute for Entrepreneurial Leadership (IFEL), founded in 2002, is an independent, not-for-profit organization located in Newark, NJ that supports economic development through entrepreneurship. We are experts in creating and implementing economic development and entrepreneurial inclusion programming for corporate, government, and institutional partners. For more information about IFEL, please visit www. weareifel.org .

For additional information, contact:

Jill Johnson, CEO | 233774@email4pr.com | 973.353.0611 x 101

