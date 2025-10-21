The Institute for Follicular Lymphoma Innovation (IFLI) Appoints Innovative Leaders Mehrdad Mobasher, M.D., M.P.H., and Carol O'Hear, M.D., Ph.D., as Executive Partners

DIAMOND BAR, Calif., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute for Follicular Lymphoma Innovation (IFLI), a global, non-profit, private foundation dedicated to accelerating the development of innovative treatment options for patients with follicular lymphoma (FL)., today announced the appointments of Mehrdad Mobasher, M.D., M.P.H., and Carol O'Hear, M.D., Ph.D., as Executive Partners.

"I believe Carol and Mehrdad will be exceptional partners to the IFLI team and portfolio as they bring decades of strategic leadership and drug development expertise," said David McCullagh, Managing Director of IFLI. "Mehrdad's history of leading transformative strategic development and his pursuit of scientific excellence make him a valuable advisor to our team. Similarly, Carol's leadership as a physician-scientist and her experience in developing and commercializing innovative therapies will strengthen our efforts to identify and support world-class life science companies. We expect their extraordinary breadth of knowledge and operational experience will be invaluable in elevating our strategic partnerships and guiding our portfolio companies to bring novel therapies to patients."

Dr. Mobasher brings over two decades of hematology/ oncology leadership experience across academic and global biopharmaceutical companies. Prior to his appointment at IFLI, Dr. Mobasher most recently served as the Chief Medical Officer, Hematology of BeOne, (formerly BeiGene; Nasdaq: ONC), leading the strategic expansion of zanubrutinib and the global portfolio. Prior to that, he served as Global Head of Late Stage Development, Oncology at Zai Lab (Nasdaq: ZLAB), advancing twelve oncology assets across four franchises. Earlier in his career, he served as Chief Medical Officer at Corvus Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: CRVS), and held positions of increasing responsibility at Genentech (Nasdaq: DNA), where he notably served as group medical director and global development lead for venetoclax. Dr. Mobasher earned his M.D. from Tehran University, completed his residency at University of California Irvine, and his hematology/oncology fellowships at Stanford. He holds an M.P.H. from The University of Michigan.

"I am honored to join IFLI, an organization with a truly unique vision and commitment to advancing innovation for patients with follicular lymphoma," said Dr. Mobasher. "I look forward to collaborating with the team and partners across the ecosystem to accelerate our collective progress toward transformative therapies."

Dr. O'Hear is an accomplished industry executive with over two decades of leadership in drug discovery, clinical development, and global biopharmaceutical companies. Dr. O'Hear is currently the SVP of Clinical Development and Chief Medical Officer at Exelixis (Nasdaq: EXEL). Prior to that, she served as Vice President of Oncology Clinical Development at Gilead (Nasdaq: GILD), including leading the expansion of the magrolimab program in hematologic and solid tumor indications. Dr. O'Hear started her industry career at Genentech (Nasdaq: DNA) where she was most recently Global Development Leader & Group Medical Director, Oncology/Hematology, overseeing the expansion of the clinical development programs of both mosunetuzumab and glofitamab (CD20/CD3 bispecific antibodies). Dr. O'Hear earned her M.D. and Ph.D. from the University of Washington, followed by residency at Children's Hospital Boston, and fellowship in pediatric hematology/oncology at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

"Working with IFLI is an exciting opportunity to focus on what motivates me the most—identifying promising scientific discoveries and translating them into meaningful treatments for patients," commented Dr. O'Hear. "I have immense respect for their strategic approach and dedication to impactful innovation. I am eager to contribute to the team's efforts in advancing novel therapies that can truly change lives."

About IFLI

The Institute for Follicular Lymphoma Innovation (IFLI) is a global, non-profit, private foundation dedicated to accelerating the development of innovative treatment options for patients with follicular lymphoma (FL). IFLI supports cutting-edge research and technology to lead to the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and/or biomarkers for the treatment of FL, and to understand the biology of FL. The foundation deploys its budget across grants, project-based partnerships, and venture philanthropic investments to achieve its innovation goals. IFLI promotes collaboration and works to enable data sharing and the exchange of knowledge and expertise among researchers and institutions advancing FL research. Learn more at www.i-fli.org .

