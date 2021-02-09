The Institute for Management Development (IMD), a Top 3 ranked global business school, and 2U, Inc. partner to expand online programs

LANHAM, Md. and LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU), a global leader in education technology, and the Institute for Management Development (IMD), a Swiss-based academic institution with global reach created by business executives for business executives, today announced a new partnership to develop and launch a suite of professional short courses over a five-year collaboration. The new courses will focus on topics such as cybersecurity for business leaders, digital supply chain operations, and digital strategy, and they will be available later this year through GetSmarter, a 2U, Inc. brand.

"Our mission at IMD is to equip executives around the world with the knowledge, experience, and professional networks that drive innovation for maximum business impact—that includes increasing value for their corporations and organizations, while also generating positive outcomes for their communities," said David Bach, IMD's Dean of Innovation and Programs. "Our partnership with 2U will enable us to give executives at local and multinational corporations access to high-demand, industry-relevant online short courses that offer the skills needed to stay ahead in today's rapidly evolving workplace."

COVID-19 has underscored the importance of digital transformation for businesses and highlighted new and emerging topics that organizations will prioritize in the search for competitive executive leadership talent in a post-pandemic world. Professionals will increasingly need flexible, high-quality higher education opportunities to meet employer needs in these areas while strengthening their own skills and career paths.

In particular, cybersecurity skills will continue to be in high demand post-pandemic as the rise of remote work further exposes gaps in data and network security. In fact, according to the Information Systems Security Association, there has been a 63 percent increase in cyberattacks related to the pandemic. At the same time, supply and demand shocks as a result of the pandemic have underscored existing global supply chain vulnerabilities that will have major implications on business across all industry sectors for years to come.

With these new short courses, IMD and 2U will give leaders new opportunities to gain the skills and insights necessary to navigate the complexities of the ever-evolving, modern business landscape while building resilient and sustainable companies, NGOs, and nonprofits.

"IMD is where today's top business executives go to deepen their skills and become the transformative, resilient leaders required to become key change agents across industries," said Andrew Hermalyn, President of Global Partnerships at 2U. "We're honored to be working alongside such a distinguished group of faculty and global practitioners to make 2U-powered short courses available in this elite business training ground."

Each of IMD's new 2U-powered short courses will be taught in English. Students will be eligible to receive a certificate of completion from IMD. To learn more, visit here .

About IMD

The Institute for Management Development (IMD) is an independent academic institution with Swiss roots and global reach, founded 75 years ago by business leaders for business leaders. Since its creation, IMD has been a pioneering force in developing leaders who transform organizations and contribute to society. Based in Lausanne (Switzerland) and Singapore, IMD has been ranked in the Top 3 of the annual FT's Executive Education Global Ranking for the last nine consecutive years and in the top five for 17 consecutive years. We believe that this consistency at the forefront of our industry is grounded in IMD's unique approach to creating "Real Learning. Real Impact". Led by an expert and diverse faculty, we strive to be the trusted learning partner of choice for ambitious individuals and organizations worldwide. Challenging what is and inspiring what could be #IMDImpact

About 2U (Nasdaq: TWOU)

Eliminating the back row in higher education is not just a metaphor—it's our mission. For more than a decade, 2U, Inc., a global leader in education technology, has been a trusted partner and brand steward of great universities. We build, deliver, and support more than 475 digital educational offerings, including undergraduate and graduate degrees, professional certificates, Trilogy-powered boot camps, and GetSmarter short courses. Together with our partners, 2U has positively transformed the lives of more than 275,000 students and lifelong learners. To learn more, visit 2U.com. #NoBackRow

