The Institute for Professionals in Taxation Announces 2026-2027 Officers and Board Members

ATLANTA, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute for Professionals in Taxation (IPT) announced the election of its 2026-2027 officers and Board of Governors during the Institute's Annual Meeting of Members, held June 23, 2026, in Honolulu, Hawaii.

IPT's elected officers for the 2026–2027 term are:

Left to right: Jeffrey S. McGhehey, CMI; Jan A. Nash, CMI; Joshua E. Estes, CMI, Esq.; Sandra J. Jacobs, CMI; J. Kieran Jennings, CMI, Esq., CRE; Joshua Sigmon, CMI, MBA

President: Jeffrey S. McGhehey, CMI, The Home Depot

Jeffrey S. McGhehey, CMI, The Home Depot First Vice President: Jan A. Nash, CMI, Tyson Foods, Inc.

Jan A. Nash, CMI, Tyson Foods, Inc. Second Vice President: Joshua E. Estes, CMI, Esq., Estes & Banks, PC

The following members were elected to serve three-year terms on the IPT Board of Governors:

Sandra J. Jacobs, CMI, KPMG LLP

J. Kieran Jennings, CMI, Esq., CRE, Siegel Jennings Co., L.P.A.

Joshua Sigmon, CMI, MBA, Compass Group USA

"We are pleased to welcome IPT's newly elected officers and Board members," said Chris G. Muntifering, CMI, IPT Executive Director. "As IPT enters its next chapter, their leadership and experience will help guide the Institute's continued growth, expand opportunities for member engagement, and strengthen the educational programs and professional community that have defined IPT for the past five decades."

The 2026-2027 leadership transition follows IPT's golden anniversary and 50th Annual Conference. Additional members of the 2026-2027 IPT Board of Governors include Montgomery E. Brantley, CMI; Rodney L. Cole, CMI; Kristina Friedman, CMI; Martin Guenther, CMI, MAI; Minah C. Hall, CCIP, Esq.; and Melissa J-L Myers, CMI.

About IPT: The Institute for Professionals in Taxation, founded in 1976, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit professional association serving over 7,000 members representing approximately 1,200 corporations, firms, and taxpayers throughout the United States and Canada. IPT is dedicated to the uniform and equitable administration of state and local property taxes, sales and use taxes, state income taxes, and credits and incentives. Learn more at ipt.org.

Media Contact:

Chris G. Muntifering, CMI

[email protected]

404-476-4250

SOURCE Institute for Professionals in Taxation