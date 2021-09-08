The Institute for Reproductive Medicine & Science (IRMS) expands into New York with new state-of-the-art office in Staten Island

LIVINGSTON, N.J., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IRMS is thrilled to open its first New York office location in the heart of Staten Island's "Medical Mile" at 1441 South Avenue. Located at Corporate Commons Three, this is the latest addition to Richard and Lois Nicotra's unique Bloomfield-based Corporate Park of 1.5 million square feet of office space amid a 415-acre natural preserve with walking trails, outdoor work pods, and an organic rooftop farm.

IRMS is a world-class fertility center that has been serving patients at their multiple New Jersey locations for close to thirty years. Pioneers in the field of infertility, their experienced team of Reproductive Endocrinologists & Embryologists have trained at some of the nation's leading institutions including Harvard, Johns Hopkins, Cornell, & NYU.

This new, state-of-the-art IRMS location will be led by Dr. Melissa C. Yih and Dr. Debbra A. Keegan.

Dr. Keegan, a Staten Island native, is the clinical director at IRMS, director of third-party reproduction and co-partner of the practice. She is overjoyed to see the realization of her dream to empower her community with access to exemplary fertility care.

"It has always been my dream to return to Staten Island and serve the community that is my home. Current treatment options in reproductive medicine seem limitless to me. Family building is always achievable with an open heart and open mind. Now, with the best science and medicine for which IRMS is known, families in my hometown have another choice." (Dr. Debbra A Keegan)

Dr. Keegan is board certified in reproductive endocrinology and general obstetrics and gynecology. She received her medical degree from NYU School of Medicine and completed her residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology at Bellevue Hospital / NYU Langone Medical Centers. Dr. Keegan completed her undergraduate work at Cornell University, where she received a Bachelor of Science degree in Human Development. Born and bred in Staten Island, Dr. Keegan attended St. John's Lutheran School, Intermediate School 34 and Tottenville High School. She worked at local health club and as a server at RH Tugs on her summers off. Her family members are equally passionate Staten Islanders - her father is a retired NYPD officer and her mother & sister are lifetime nurses at Staten Island University Hospital (Northwell Health).

Dr. Melissa Yih is Board Certified in both Obstetrics and Gynecology and Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility and has been practicing in the NJ area since 2002. She brings a tremendous amount of experience to IRMS's clinical practice and valued patients.

Dr. Yih received her undergraduate degree from Wellesley College and her medical degree from The Robert Larner, M.D. College of Medicine at The University of Vermont. She completed her Obstetrics and Gynecology residency and her clinical fellowship in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility at New York-Presbyterian Weill Medical College of Cornell University.

"I am thrilled to be joining the extraordinary physicians and caregivers of IRMS. After practicing in the New Jersey area since 2002, it is an honor to contribute my clinical experience to a remarkable practice such as IRMS, where their reputation of personalized, state of the art care precedes them." (Dr. Melissa Yih)

SOURCE Institute for Reproductive Medicine & Science