The Institute for Reproductive Medicine & Science (IRMS) is proud to welcome Dr. Barry Perlman to their practice

IRMS is a world-class fertility center with offices throughout New Jersey. Dr. Perlman joins an experienced team of Reproductive Endocrinologists & Embryologists - pioneers in the field of infertility, who have trained at some of the nation's leading institutions including Harvard, Johns Hopkins, Cornell, & NYU.

"Family is the most important thing to me, and to most of us. Having been blessed with a large extended family, I was drawn to the idea of helping others to grow their own families. This desire was further solidified when a close family member struggled with infertility, and again when my own wife suffered from severe pregnancy complications. After these major life events, I dedicated myself to the field of infertility, pledging to do everything I can to help others create families of their own."

IRMS provides patients with state-of-the-art fertility treatment, supported by the latest scientific advances and laboratory techniques. Our medical services include IUI, IVF, PGT, Single Embryo Transfer, Egg and Embryo Freezing, Third Party Reproduction, Egg and Sperm Donation, Gestational Surrogacy, LGBTQIA Family Building, as well as, Psychological & Financial Support Services.

Dr. Perlman, a proud New Jersey native, is excited to see patients in our Clark office, as well as, offering convenient telemedicine appointments.

Appointments can be booked via www.irms.com or by calling 732-943-7169.

SOURCE Institute for Reproductive Medicine & Science