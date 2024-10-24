The Institute For Sport & Social Justice Celebrates True Heroes Of Sport At Annual Gala

Tonight's celebration will honor sports leaders and advocates, including the president of NASCAR and a Women's Basketball Legend

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This evening, the Institute for Sport and Social Justice will celebrate the true heroes of sport at its annual Power of Sport Gala. Started in 1999, this capstone event honors individuals who use their power and influence in sports to break barriers and draw awareness to social justice causes. The gala will take place at Canvas Event Center at 6:00 pm ET. The emcee is Orlando-based ESPN on-air personality, Tiffany Greene.

"It's a privilege to recognize this year's honorees, each of whom have used their platform in sport for the greater good, even when it resulted in backlash and more hardship for them," said Richard Lapchick, founder and president of the Institute.

Institute CEO, Dr. Jeffrey O'Brien added: "Each of our honorees have shown courage in facing down social problems and using their platform in athletics to be the change we want to see in the world. We are thrilled to shine a celebratory light on their acts of bravery and at times, self-sacrifice."

This year's Power of Sport Gala Honorees:

Hall of Fame: Billy Bean (posthumous)

As one of only two openly gay MLB players, Billy sacrificed his playing career and made a stand for living authentically. He dedicated his life to being an ambassador for inclusion in title and in deeds. Billy led diversity and inclusion efforts as an executive at MLB, but sadly passed away this August after a courageous one-year battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia.

Excellence in Sports Journalism: LaChina Robinson

In addition to her excellence on-air for both ESPN and NBC, LaChina Robinson's passion for mentorship and commitment to empowering young women of color shine brightly through her nonprofit, Rising Media Stars.

Power of Sport: Steve Phelps

As NASCAR's president, Steve Phelps has used his platform to promote the organization's values of inclusion, respect, diversity, and belonging. Under his leadership, NASCAR banned the Confederate Flag and created new activations for the LGBTQ+ community, which were just a few groundbreaking moves for the organization.

Power of Sport: Maya Moore Irons

Maya Moore Irons is a two-time NCAA champion, two-time Olympic gold medalist, four-time WNBA champion, WNBA MVP, and six-time All-Star. As a captain at the University of Connecticut, she led her team to back-to-back undefeated national championships and set the NCAA record for consecutive wins. In her first five pro seasons, Maya became the only player to win Rookie of the Year, All-Star MVP, and League MVP. She paused her career at the peak of her success to fight for justice, helping to overturn the wrongful conviction of Jonathan Irons, now her husband. Together, they advocate for criminal justice reform through their nonprofit, Win with Justice.

Former honorees include Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Pat Summitt, Robin Roberts, Allyson Felix, Muhammad Ali, Jackie Joyner-Kersee, Carmelo Anthony, Jordyn Wieber, and more.

Sponsors for tonight include NASCAR, MLB, NBA, NHL, ESPN, John Skipper, ESPN Wide World of Sports, USTA, and many more. Visit http://www.sportandsocialjustice.org/ and the gala website to learn more.

