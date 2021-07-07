The Institute of Culinary Education Reopens its New York Campus for In-Person Recreational Classes and Special Events

NEW YORK, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute of Culinary Education (ICE) will officially reopen its New York City campus to the public for recreational classes and special events in July 2021. After pausing public access in March 2020 due to COVID-19, ICE is eager to welcome culinary enthusiasts back to the school with updated health and safety policies.

"During the shutdown, our recreational programming went virtual, reaching home cooks across the country with invaluable and entertaining information about cooking and baking, featuring chefs from around the world," said ICE CEO Rick Smilow. "Now, we're excited to bring guests back to campus, where they can enjoy hands-on experiences while engaging with our chef-instructors and fellow participants."

ICE's recreational cooking division offers cooking, baking, health-supportive and beverage classes, including multi-day intensives and single-session classes. With the relaunch, the school is offering a new "Make and Take" class concept, where students can take the food they prepared home to enjoy, in lieu of eating in the school's kitchens. In the more than 100 classes scheduled through the fall, participants will be guided through each lesson by a professional chef-instructor who can answer questions and share unique insights on the subject matter.

The classes feature some of the school's most popular techniques, cuisines and themes, including everything from knife skills and doughnut workshops to global flavors and health-based certificate programs in Culinary Nutrition and Food Therapy. Here is just a sampling of upcoming classes:

Family Sushi Workshop for Parents & Kids – July 10 from 1:30 – 4:30pm ET

from 1:30 – Make-and-Take Homemade Pasta and Sauce – July 16 from 3:30pm – 6:30pm ET

from – Vegan Burgers That Rock – August 2 from 7:30 – 10:30pm ET

from 7:30 – Two Day Croissant & Brioche Workshop – August 7 & 8 from 9:30 – 3:30pm ET

& 8 from 9:30 – Essentials of Middle Eastern Cooking – August 8 from 11:30 – 2:30pm ET

from 11:30 – Couples: The Bourbon Steakhouse – August 19 from 7:30 – 10:30pm ET

"We are adhering to guidelines from the CDC, state and local public health authorities, and are thrilled to once again share our unique offerings with the public," said Smilow. "The safety and comfort of our guests are top priorities as we bring in-person events back to campus."

ICE's special events division has unique offerings for corporate events, product launches and personal celebrations with hands-on cooking, baking and beverage classes. Events are completely customizable, with elements of a cocktail party, cooking class and restaurant dining experience to choose from for ICE's teaching kitchens and versatile event spaces. In addition to ICE's new health and safety policies, further measures can be taken to ensure groups feel comfortable and safe on campus.

For more information on Recreational Classes, visit: https://recreational.ice.edu/.

For information on Special Events, visit: https://www.ice.edu/newyork/host-your-events.

The school's most up to date safety protocols can be found here: https://www.ice.edu/school-status.

About the Institute of Culinary Education

The Institute of Culinary Education (ICE) is one of the largest and most diverse culinary schools in the world with campuses in New York and Los Angeles. Established in 1975, ICE offers award-winning six to 14-month career training programs in Culinary Arts, Pastry & Baking Arts, Health-Supportive Culinary Arts, Restaurant & Culinary Management, and Hospitality & Hotel Management, in addition to professional development in Artisan Bread Baking, The Art of Cake Decorating and Intensive Sommelier Training — with more than 15,000 alumni, many of whom are leaders in the industry. ICE also offers continuing education for culinary professionals, hosts 400 special events each year and is home to one of the world's largest recreational cooking, baking and beverage programs with 26,000 students annually. ICE's 74,000-square-foot, cutting-edge campus in New York City and its 38,000-square-foot Los Angeles campus were designed for inspiration, creativity and community. ICE continues to grow and evolve with the launch of its LA campus in 2018, the addition of the Health Supportive Culinary Arts program in 2019, an agreement with the International Culinary Center in 2020 and the introduction of sommelier training and associate degrees in 2021. Visit us at ice.edu or join us on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Twitter and YouTube at @iceculinary to find your culinary voice™.

