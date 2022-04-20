The Institute of Financial Wellness Introduces Advisory Board of Nationally Noted Thought Leaders

America's first-of-its-kind multi-media financial education content network observes National Financial Literacy Month by expanding its platform of unbiased financial education, resources and services

MIAMI, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In conjunction with National Financial Literacy Month in April, the Institute of Financial Wellness today announced the establishment of an advisory board comprised of nationally noted thought-leaders in the financial services, business, insurance, entertainment, health and wellness industries. These experts support IFW's educational mission by providing valuable perspectives and advice for Americans at all stages of life.

Also this month, IFW introduced a new 21-day challenge on its website, providing multi-media content and tools to enable people to assess their financial positions.

Launched in the fall of 2021, IFW is America's multi-media platform providing free access to all the financial information and resources people need to develop customized strategies for every stage of life. IFW's financial services thought-leaders, digital media veterans, and financial professionals developed the first-of-a-kind platform as well as a Financial Professional Network to enable customers to implement their customized plans.

The advisory board members include:

Fabrice Braunrot, IFW Financial Services / Health & Wellness Expert

Fabrice Braunrot retired from JPMorgan Chase as a Vice-Chairman of the JPMorgan Private Bank in 2018, after a 34-year career working in London, New York and Chicago. Currently, he is a Director of Spiral Sun Ventures, as well as an advisor to Tensility Ventures and Genivity/HALO. Braunrot has a bachelor's degree and a master's degree in modern history from the University of Oxford (Oriel College).

Renee Haugerud, IFW Commodities Expert / Female & Young Women in Finance Advocate

Renée Haugerud is the Founder, Chief Investment Officer, and Managing Principal of Galtere Inc., founded in 1997. She is an investment advisor focused on top-down real asset macro themes, allocating across global asset classes. Throughout her 40-plus year investment career, Haugerud acquired expertise across all asset classes, through posts in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Switzerland, Australia, and Hong Kong. She began her tenure in financial markets by trading cash commodity markets in The United States and Canada. Active in the community of women and business leaders, she advocates for numerous global education initiatives.

Tom Hegna, IFW Retirement Income Expert

Tom Hegna, CLU, ChFC, CASL, is an acclaimed author, speaker, and economist widely known as "THE" retirement income expert. As a former Senior Executive Officer at New York Life, retired Lieutenant Colonel, and economist, he has delivered over 5,000 seminars, helping baby boomers and seniors retire the "optimal" way. Hegna specializes in creating simple and powerful retirement solutions based on math and science – not opinions.

David Adefeso, IFW College Planning & Investment Strategy

David Adefeso is the Chief Executive Officer of the Pacific Group, a full-service investment advisory firm for new investors and experienced investors alike, and Sootchy, a mobile technology platform used to combat United States student debt. Upon graduating from Harvard Business School with a master's degree in business administration, he worked as a Certified Public Accountant and a Wall Street Investment Banker with Wasserstein Perella & Co. and Salomon Smith Barney. After this, he founded Sootchy with the idea that all children could enjoy higher education without the crippling debt that comes with student loans.

Malik Yoba, IFW Inner City & Urban Community Development / Arts & Entertainment Advocate

The three-time NAACP Image Award Winner is probably best known for his roles as an actor in the 1993 Disney classic, Cool Runnings, and the hit Fox television series Empire and New York Undercover. As an actor, writer, director, producer, musician, activist, educator, inspirational speaker, entrepreneur, and author, Yoba tackles his quest to live a purpose-filled life and not only entertain but also educate young and old alike in communities across the world on the value of accountability, integrity, and leadership.

Joe Jordan, IFW Behavioral Finance Expert

Joe Jordan, inspirational speaker, behavioral finance expert and award-winning author, is a founder of the Insured Retirement Institute and has been featured on the cover of Life Insurance Selling magazine. He previously ran insurance sales at Paine Webber and more recently was a senior vice president at MetLife. Jordan. For three consecutive years, he has been honored by Irish America magazine as one of the "Top 50 Irish Americans on Wall Street."

Laurie Sallarulo, IFW Student Leader of Financial Education & Entrepreneurship

CEO Junior Achievement South Florida

Elevating through the corporate ranks to CFO, Laurie developed the skills that take organizations from struggling to good to great. She transitioned to the non-profit sector as a CEO, applying her business and relationship-building experience to satisfy her passion for helping young people and rising, middle and female managers prepare to lead. She currently serves as Governor Appointed Chair of the Early Learning Coalition of Broward and is a member of the Florida Early Learning Advisory Council.

Dawn Nic, Money and Psychology Expert

Dawn Nic, CCH, CLC, an author and certified life and health coach, studied medical sciences at Harvard University and received an MDC in neuroscience and pathology. She is the founder of Whole Self Approach and the Whole Self Approach method, and has authored several self-help workbooks. She has also created TFEE (Teens for Empowering Each Other), a program to empower teens to be kind and compassionate instead of bulling one another.

Kristin Chenoweth, IFW Arts Advocate

Emmy and Tony Award-winning actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth's career spans film, television, voiceover, and stage. In 2015, Chenoweth received a coveted star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame. Chenoweth is a graduate of Oklahoma City University with a master's degree in opera performance.

"On National Financial Literacy Month, we are thrilled to introduce our advisory board of esteemed thought leaders as part of our mission to promote financial literacy and wellbeing," said IFW CEO Erik Sussman. "We will continue to keep a close pulse on the changing needs and preferences of our audiences and expand our platform in response to a growing demand for our fact-based, agnostic financial education, resources and services."

