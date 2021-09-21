The Institute Of Internal Auditors (IIA) Appoints Brad Monterio As Executive Vice President Of Member Competency And Learning

LAKE MARY, Fla., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA) announced the recent appointment of Brad Monterio to the global leadership team as Executive Vice President of Member Competency and Learning, a newly created position. Reporting to President and CEO Anthony Pugliese, CIA, CPA, CGMA, CITP, Monterio leads portfolio strategy, competency frameworks and assessment tools, product content and development, distribution and delivery, learning technologies, and sales of all professional learning products and services. His responsibilities also include the learning system for The IIA's premier global certification, Certified Internal Auditor (CIA), as well as sponsorships and advertising sales for the organization.

"Brad brings more than 25 years of association, accounting, auditing, and finance industry experience to his role here that will help The IIA drive an evolutionary new strategy for upskilling and future-proofing the internal audit profession," said Pugliese. "His creative, innovative approach to solving complex problems and his deep insight into the accounting, auditing, and finance professions will help us meet member education needs as well as expand our business in growth areas."

"Internal auditing is a crucial, mission-critical role in business today and essential for meeting the complexities, challenges, and risks of business in the future — my goal is to ensure that our profession has the competencies and specialized knowledge to meet the needs of business head-on and overcome these challenges in areas like governance, risk, control, cybersecurity, ESG, and many others, today and in the future," said Monterio. "Helping members understand their current competencies and filling any skill gaps with targeted education will help them pivot away from counting CPE credits to ensuring they have the skills to meet the needs of their professional roles and their career pathways."

Prior to joining The IIA, Monterio was most recently Chief Learning Officer and Vice President of Member Competency and Learning for the California Society of CPAs, the largest state CPA society in the U.S., with approximately 45,000 members. Prior to CalCPA, he was also a co-owner of Colcomgroup, a strategic consulting firm serving associations, standard setters, technology vendors, corporations, and accounting, auditing, and legal firms for more than 23 years. Monterio is also an experienced board member, currently serving on the board of directors for the Institute of Management Accountants (IMA) serving 150,000 management accountants globally, and a recent director of the Casualty Actuarial Society (CAS). He is a current Council member of the International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC), now merged with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) as part of the Value Reporting Foundation, and has spent the last decade working in the sustainability, ESG, and integrated reporting sectors to advance standards and reporting in these areas. Monterio is a specialist in XBRL, a global standard for digitizing financial and non-financial information for corporate disclosure to regulators, investors, and the general market. He is also a former investment, commercial, and private banker on Wall Street and a graduate of Dartmouth College.

